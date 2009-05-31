Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L
Pros & Cons
- Opulent interior, bold styling, roomy seating in all three rows, quiet ride, power fold-flat third-row seat, relatively low price.
- Sluggish acceleration, chrome-tastic exterior might be too much for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Lincoln Navigator L has the in-your-face style, plush ride and coddling interior it needs to compete with its chief rival, the significantly pricier Cadillac Escalade ESV. However, its engine pales in comparison.
Vehicle overview
Is there still a market for 3-ton luxury SUVs riding on full-size-pickup platforms? Ford certainly hopes so, because the fate of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L hangs in the balance. A few short years ago, the Navigator was the automotive darling of hip-hop stars and professional athletes, blinging its way through an endless procession of MTV videos and red-carpet events. Today it's under siege, as the spike in gas prices and subsequent economic downturn have conspired to threaten its very existence.
The problem with the Navigator L -- the "L" signifies that it's the long-wheelbase version of the regular Navigator -- is that few people genuinely need one. It's a shiny status symbol, no doubt, but how many would-be owners plan to employ its roomy third-row seat or 8,800-pound towing capacity on a regular basis, and how many are willing to live with its gargantuan exterior dimensions and prodigious thirst for fuel? Full-size trucks are actually valued for their abilities, yet even these beasts of burden are having a hard time attracting buyers nowadays. The Navigator L's prospects are even shakier, because its primary appeal lies in its ostentatious image -- and in tough economic times, that's an especially hard sell.
Nonetheless, full-size-SUV devotees and automotive iconoclasts may be intrigued by the Navigator L's chrome-tastic exterior, opulent cabin and formidable curb presence. And they'll be pleased to discover that the Navigator L is really an impressive vehicle in most respects. The ride is plush and quiet, the dash layout is retro-stylish, and compared with the competition, the price is right. Furthermore, Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system is standard this year. About the only thing glaringly wrong with the Navigator L is its overburdened 5.4-liter V8, which feels anemic relative to the Escalade ESV's brawny 6.2-liter engine.
Now's an excellent time to buy domestic luxury SUVs on the cheap, and the Navigator L is a fine choice as such vehicles go. As for other options, the Caddy would be our preferred pick considering its more authoritative acceleration, although it does cost more. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, another favorite of ours, handles better, but it's pricier as well. Overall, if your heart's set on a lumbering truck-based luxury liner, the Navigator L is certainly worth a test drive.
Lincoln Navigator L models
The 2009 Lincoln Navigator L is an extended-wheelbase full-size luxury SUV that comes in one loaded trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels; parking sensors; a power liftgate; a rearview-mirror-mounted back-up camera; leather upholstery; adjustable pedals; a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; power front seats with heating, cooling and memory; heated second-row seats; a second-row center console with auxiliary climate controls; power-folding third-row seats; Sync and a THX-certified 14-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary input jack.
Newly optional this year is a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice recognition and 10 gigabytes of music storage. Note that the navigation system replaces the six-CD changer with a single-CD unit, and it shifts the back-up camera display from the rearview mirror to the information screen in the center stack. The navigation system is also only available as part of the elite package, which includes a sunroof, power-folding running boards and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The monochrome appearance package cuts down on some of the exterior chrome trim and adds side-mirror-mounted puddle lights and special leather seats. The heavy-duty trailer tow package tacks on an automatic load-leveling rear suspension, an integrated tow hitch and a heavy-duty radiator and transmission cooler. À la carte options include 20-inch chrome wheels, a sunroof and upgraded leather seats.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 Lincoln Navigator L is powered by a 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and rear-wheel- or four-wheel-drive Navigator Ls are offered. Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Navigator L can tow up to 8,800 pounds. Because the Navigator L weighs more than 6,000 pounds, it's exempt from EPA fuel economy testing; the regular-length rear-wheel-drive Navigator is rated at a respectable 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined on gasoline.
Safety
Standard safety features for Lincoln's flagship SUV include stability control with a rollover sensor and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Airbag coverage includes front-seat side airbags and three-row side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Navigator received a perfect five stars for frontal- and side-impact occupant protection.
Driving
For an 18-foot-long SUV, the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L is reasonably agile, although no sane driver will want to probe its limits on twisty roads. The Navigator L's bread and butter is its smooth and quiet ride, which is impressive for a body-on-frame SUV. The mandatory 5.4-liter V8 is noticeably down on power compared to the Escalade ESV's larger V8. The six-speed automatic shifts unobtrusively, but it's not as responsive as we'd prefer in passing situations.
Interior
The 2009 Lincoln Navigator L's retro-fabulous interior features a throwback dual-cowl dash design, square gauges that evoke a '77 Continental Mark V and an impressive array of standard luxury features. Passenger room is excellent, even in the third row. If the standard seven-passenger layout isn't sufficient, the optional 40/20/40-split second-row seats boost capacity to eight. In any event, the power fold-flat third-row seat makes hauling cargo easy. With both the second- and third-row seats folded completely flat, the Navigator L can carry 128.2 cubic feet of cargo, second only to the Escalade ESV among luxury SUVs.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator L
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- infotainment system
- engine
- brakes
- value
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my fourth navigator and first "L". It is by far the best yet. I absolutely love this vehicle. The Navigation is so consumer friendly. My wife has a BMW 750 which pales in comparison. I drove a Cadillac Escalade as a rental for five days recently and did not like it at all. The sync system has features not to be believed. Lincoln you really did it right this time!
There appears to be a problem on these cars with the braking system. I bought it new in 2008 and do not use it exclusively as we have other vehicles. So the mileage is very low, 31.600 Suddenly last year brakes were very loose feeling and I had to go almost to floor to stop.....It was scary, I took it to 2 dealers, and another private mechanic. No one could find anything wrong although they both changed the master cylinder. the work was costly. They agreed with me that there was something not right. I got almost no support from Lincoln customer service rep. She did give me an x pin number which is a discount from Lincoln Dealers but is at their own discretion as to how much. We like the Navigator ride but do not trust the brakes, so are currently looking to buy another Navigator -- keeping our fingers crossed!!
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr SUV
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Navigator L a good car?
Is the Lincoln Navigator L reliable?
Is the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Lincoln Navigator L?
The least-expensive 2009 Lincoln Navigator L is the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,120.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,020
- 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,120
What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator L?
More about the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L
Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L Overview
The Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L is offered in the following submodels: Navigator L SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Navigator L 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Navigator L.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Navigator L featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 Lincoln Navigator L?
Which 2009 Lincoln Navigator LS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Lincoln Navigator L for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Lincoln Navigator L.
Can't find a new 2009 Lincoln Navigator Ls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Navigator L for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,146.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,932.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 Lincoln Navigator L?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles