Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 RX 450h
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)550.4/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainment System w/Navigation System Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Ashtray Cupyes
12-Speaker Premium Audio Systemyes
Navigation Systemyes
12-Speaker Premium Audio System for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Key Glove w/L-Logoyes
Wood and Leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyes
Premium Floor Matsyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guardsyes
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Towing Equipment - Ball Mountyes
Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Towing Equipment - Tow Hitch Receiveryes
LED Headlampsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4520 lbs.
Gross weight5765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1245 lbs.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Stargazer Black
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Black Opal Mica
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Tungsten Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
