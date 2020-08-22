Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas

12.3" Navigation System Wheels: 20" High Gloss Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats (Hs) Color Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Premium Heated Wood Steering Wheel Cold Area Package Accessory Package Touchless Power Back Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Matador Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Check out this gently-used 2018 Lexus RX we recently got in. This 2018 Lexus RX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury handles with ease. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJDGKCA7J2001243

Stock: J2001243

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020