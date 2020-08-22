Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL for Sale Near Me
- 13,459 miles
$42,991
AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas
12.3" Navigation System Wheels: 20" High Gloss Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats (Hs) Color Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Premium Heated Wood Steering Wheel Cold Area Package Accessory Package Touchless Power Back Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Matador Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Lexus RX we recently got in. This 2018 Lexus RX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury handles with ease. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus RX. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus RX RX 450hL Luxury. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA7J2001243
Stock: J2001243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 450hL26,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$46,950$894 Below Market
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Lexus is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Lexus RX RX 450hL Premium only has 26,411mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This Lexus RX RX 450hL Premium's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Lexus RX. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus RX. A rare find these days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA6J2003131
Stock: LU3328
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 40,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,533$1,395 Below Market
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Nav System, PREMIUM HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, COLD AREA PACKAGE, WHEELS: 20" HIGH GLOSS, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera Lexus RX 450hL Premium with CAVIAR exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGES12.3" NAVIGATION SYSTEM EMV/DVD audio and 12 speakers w/subwoofer, WHEELS: 20" HIGH GLOSS Dark silver, high grade wheel cap, Tires: 20", BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT intelligence clearance and back sonar and lane change assist, PREMIUM PACKAGE Wood Door Trim, Tilt & Slide Sun/Moon Roof, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS (HS), PREMIUM HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, COLD AREA PACKAGE, TOUCHLESS POWER BACK DOOR emblem sensor.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The new Lexus RX. delivers a smooth ride, quiet interior and legendary Lexus reliability. It also leads the class with traditionally high resale value." -KBB.com.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA7J2003431
Stock: TJ2003431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 30,176 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,940
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**450hL**HYBRID**AWD**V6**PREMIUM PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT MONITOR**LANE KEEP ASSIST**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PARK ASSIST**3RD ROW SEAT**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Lexus RX 450hL AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 29/28 City/Highway MPG, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Wood Door Trim. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA3J2000865
Stock: KP6001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,012 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this family-friendly, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury (AWD). This fuel-efficient hybrid boasts ample passenger space, an above-average predicted reliability rating, and solid acceleration. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named this non-hybrid version a Top Safety Pick and earned the highest rating of Good in five out of six crash tests. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 RX 450h an overall rating of five out of five stars. It received five stars in the side crash test and four stars in frontal crash and rollover tests. This 450hL trim has a longer body and three rows of seating for up to seven people. With its odometer now reading 16,012, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until October 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this hybrid will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 70,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - 12.3-INCH NAVIGATION SYSTEM - MARK LEVINSON 15 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST - PANORAMIC CAMERA SYSTEM - COLD WEATHER PACKAGE with WINDSHIELD WIPER DEICER - TRIPLE BEAM L.E.D. AUTO LEVELING HEADLAMPS - SYNTHETIC LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - AN 8-INCH DISPLAY - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A 12-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM Safety System+ - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING - PEDESTRIAN DETECTION - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ...and so much more! Please note that in November 2019 Toyota Motor Sales USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint in regards to: - The fuel gauge not working - Noise from the front of the vehicle - Clock malfunction - Blindspot monitor function turning off - Hands-free function not working properly - Inaccurate temperature readout - Smart key not working - Seat presets not working - Radio freezing - Navigation malfunctioning Lexus fully resolved this matter under warranty in the following ways: - Clock malfunction -- replaced the clock assembly - Noise from the front of the vehicle -- replaced front wheel hub assembly - Radio freezing -- replaced the radio assembly - The fuel gauge-- adjusted clip inside of the fuel tank In all other cases Lexus thoroughly inspected the vehicle and found that it fully met all manufacturer specifications, so no repairs were made. However, they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. We have all the documentation from Toyota Motor Sales USA on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA4J2004536
Stock: 24448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,998
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA0J2002010
Stock: 18910768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,491
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY**450hL**AWD**V6**PREMIUM PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT MONITOR**LANE KEEP ASSIST** NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PARK ASSIST**PREMIUM SOUND**LEATHER**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Lexus RX 450hL AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 12 Speakers, 12.3 Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Audio, 20 Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rear air conditioning, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Slide Sun/Moon Roof, Wood Door Trim. Odometer is 931 miles below market average! 29/28 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Lexus RX 450hL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA8J2005740
Stock: MZP1271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,499 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA9J2005696
Stock: 19330395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA3J2001675
Stock: 19170898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,150 miles
$45,900
Park Place Lexus Plano - Plano / Texas
*RX450HL AWD, Navigation, Premium Package! **L-Certified until 11/01/2024 with no mileage limitation* Equipped with Navigation and Rear View Backup Camera, Voice activated Bluetooth Hands Free System, 20" Split-5-spoke Dark Silver Alloy with Machined Finish, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear-Cross Traffic Braking and Intuitive Park Assist, Leather-Trimmed Front Seats, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory,Touch Free Power Rear Door, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Wood & Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Power One-Touch Moonroof, and much more!! For additional details about this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive, please call the number on this page or email us through the form provided. You Will Be Connected To The Internet Manager For Direct And Hassle Free Pricing. Our inventory is constantly changing and we frequently have vehicles not yet listed on the internet, so please contact us if you don't see what you are looking for!*Park Place Lexus Plano...Your "Experts in Excellence"*WARRANTYLexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Limited Warranty,6* when combined with the new vehicle Basic Warranty can provide up to 6 years of vehicle warranty coverage. Mileage is unlimited. The L/Certified Limited Warranty offers many of the coverage benefits and privileges new-car buyers receive. The L/Certified Limited Warranty includes coverage for a complimentary loaner car, Roadside Assistance7* and Trip Interruption Service. Warranty is valid for a minimum of two years/unlimited mileage after the expiration of 4 yr/50,000 mile new vehicle Basic Warranty, or two years from your L/Certified purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. There is no deductible: Repairs made under this warranty will be made at no cost to you. Except for excluded components (see below), this warranty covers any repair or replacement of components that fail under normal use due to a defect in materials or workmanship, such as: engine, transmission, steering, brakes (excluding rotors and pads), fuel system, cooling, A/C and heating systems, electrical, and restraint systems.*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE*From the day you purchase or lease your L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.8**161-POINT INSPECTION*Each L/Certified by Lexus vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection including: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices, undercarriage and a road test. During the inspection process, we focus on the details. Specially trained technicians inspect every aspect of the pre-owned vehicle, right down to the first aid kit, spare tire and glovebox light.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA8J2005849
Stock: J2005849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 45,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,460
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*THE RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF PERFECTION! 3rd ROW SEATS. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER SEATS. COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. REARVIEW CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEPING ASSIST. SATELLITE RADIO. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. FOG LAMPS. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. REAR A/C. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR. THIS 2018 LEXUS RX 450HL PREMIUM AWD IS BLACK WIT BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. REAR SPOILER. REAR WIPER. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA0J2005862
Stock: J2005862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 450hL30,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,880
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, L/ Certified, ONLY 30,920 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, ACCESSORY PACKAGE , TOUCHLESS POWER BACK DOOR , WHEELS: 20" HIGH GLOSSNAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.AFFORDABILITYWas $488,880.OPTION PACKAGES12.3" NAVIGATION SYSTEM EMV/DVD audio and 12 speakers w/subwoofer, WHEELS: 20" HIGH GLOSS Dark silver, high grade wheel cap, Tires: 20", PREMIUM PACKAGE Wood Door Trim, Tilt & Slide Sun/Moon Roof, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS (HS), PREMIUM HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL, COLD AREA PACKAGE, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch, TOUCHLESS POWER BACK DOOR emblem sensor. 2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles Lexus RX 450hL Premium with Eminent White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"The new Lexus RX. delivers a smooth ride, quiet interior and legendary Lexus reliability. It also leads the class with traditionally high resale value." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG City.MORE ABOUT USRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA6J2003209
Stock: P03209
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 27,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,988
Valley Lexus - Modesto / California
AWD, L/CERTIFIED, Cold Weather Package, Navigation System, Premium Package, 3rd row seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 20" Wheels, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Wood Steering Wheel, Tilt & Slide Sun/Moon Roof, Touchless Power Back Door, Wood Door Trim, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Door Edge Guards, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated Door Sills, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry. eCVTCARFAX One-Owner.L/Certified Details: * 161 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0Don't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA0J2004338
Stock: 6044U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 17,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,881
Global Motorsports - Bellemeade - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCAXJ2003942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,500 miles
$49,977
Performance Lexus River Center - Covington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA7J2003042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,172 miles
$42,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus RX. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus RX RX 450hL Premium handles with ease. The Lexus RX RX 450hL Premium's pristine good looks were combined with the Lexus high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX RX 450hL Premium, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA7J2003672
Stock: J2003672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 40,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,000
New Hope Auto Sales - New Hope / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA5J2000494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,995
Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield - Bakersfield / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDGKCA0J2004534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
