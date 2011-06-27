Estimated values
2012 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,399
|$16,042
|$18,146
|Clean
|$12,777
|$15,282
|$17,245
|Average
|$11,532
|$13,761
|$15,443
|Rough
|$10,287
|$12,241
|$13,641
Estimated values
2012 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,973
|$15,628
|$17,741
|Clean
|$12,370
|$14,887
|$16,860
|Average
|$11,165
|$13,406
|$15,098
|Rough
|$9,959
|$11,925
|$13,336