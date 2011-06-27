  1. Home
Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.6/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
132 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neptune Blue Mica
  • Millenium Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Bamboo Pearl
  • Savannah Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Flint Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
