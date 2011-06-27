Estimated values
2006 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,111
|$5,508
|$6,279
|Clean
|$3,820
|$5,115
|$5,824
|Average
|$3,240
|$4,327
|$4,914
|Rough
|$2,660
|$3,540
|$4,004
Estimated values
2006 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,505
|$6,109
|$6,993
|Clean
|$4,187
|$5,673
|$6,486
|Average
|$3,551
|$4,799
|$5,473
|Rough
|$2,915
|$3,926
|$4,459