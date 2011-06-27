Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h Consumer Reviews
400,000 Miles and still running smooth
403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g
Good value as a used vehicle
I took the plunge with an old Lexus. I joined the ever increasing group of SUV owners and purchased a 2006 RX400h with 148,000 miles for under $7,000.- So far, I'm impressed with the ride quality, the noise isolation, the seating position. How many vehicles can you find with AWD, navigation, bluetooth, leather, moonroof,power rear hatch, heated seats, hybrid power, for under $7,000? If you're going to take the gamble on a vehicle without warranty & high mileage, Toyota, Honda, are probably the best bets. I don't drive this vehicle like a sports car so I'm not concerned about going fast in corners. it has plenty of power, good stopping ability, good gas mileage. The paint is high quality and is holding up as well as the interior. The armrests are a little thin and I made two repairs. Lots of parts are available on EBAY, oem or reproductions. Some parts are expensive but you can also buy many parts or service your vehicle at Toyota dealers, since they are very similar to the Toyota Highlander. I have a good mechanic. It would have been nice if Toyota made these cars run on regular gas instead of premium, other than that, I just hope my hybrid battery lasts awhile longer! After two years and 20,000 miles, for a total of 170,0000 miles, still going strong, with normal maintenance, no breakdowns, a/c is cold, paint and leather still in good shape. Would absolutely buy another, but I would like to get the next generation, the 450H, but they're not as good a bargain as the 400H, yet! My only complaint is that my dash has developed cracks. Toyota had a recall but my cars' cracks didn't show up until the recall had already expired! I contacted customer service and they wouldn't make any concessions, not even a discount on a new dash, which is also expensive to install. I've been hearing other problems with Toyota products, like premature excessive oil use in several of their models. Even Toyota is no longer what it use to be!
Best reliability of the three vehicles I've owned
I've purchased a Ford Taurus and a GM Alero brand new and both vehicles had $2-$3k issues just after 3 years of ownership. I bought a 2006 RX400H used in 2009 (from dealership, it was leased). Initial problem was the battery in the CPU; I don't believe the dealership changed it out and I couldn't start the vehicle if it sat for longer than 24 hours. Since then, no problem - just regular maintenance. Put one new set of tires on it, avg MPG is 27 (being very conscious to "coast." Best savings: my husband sat in 3 hours of traffic to drive 45 miles due to a snowstorm and used less than 2 gallons of gas.
Actual gas mileage = false advertising
Our gas mileage has never been as advertised. We bought our RX400h with 8000 miles on it in Sept 2006. It was 1 yr old, the prior owner traded it in fast and took a $20k loss on the trade in. We have always averaged 26.2 mpg in a mix of city/hiway driving. We had the hybid inverter module replaced in Feb 2012. $10k+ repair! Our gas mileage then plummeted from 26.2 to 23.4 mpg. We suspect that Lexus reprogrammed the engine management computer to use the gas engine more and the hybrid less so as to extend the life of the batteries and inverter. This way, they won't have to make so many expensive warranty repairs. Please let us know if you saw the same thing with your mileage.
Feel Totally Let Down
We were thrilled with this car when we first got it. A great, comfortable family car for long journeys and a greener option for the city. We knew the fuel economy wasn't going to be great but the fact that you knew you weren't going to be churning out fumes in slow moving traffic was the main winning point. (I walk a lot in town and hate going past slow moving traffic with my kids - it stinks). After a few months the car would not start. And ever since, we've had serious starting issues. New batteries didn't last and the problem persists. Internet searches show many others with the same problem. Lexus shockingly unhelpful.
