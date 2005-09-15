5 star reviews: 81 %

4 star reviews: 17 %

3 star reviews: 2 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 46 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, High mileage RX

Ed , 02/04/2018

4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A)

Bought this Pearl White 2006 RX used with 220k for $5500 in 2016. Original list was $38k ! Had noticed this line from Lexus when they came out in 2004 and thought they would make a good used vehicle at some point in the future. This one had been well maintained by the dealer and was a 1 owner vehicle. Noticed when purchased that the radiator had been recently replaced and that steering seemed a tad loosey-goosey but still safe. Everything worked and the drivetrain was strong with the brakes recently serviced. Month later noticed fluid on the garage floor that was coming from the steering rack. Bought a reman rack on line for $190 and had my trusty Toyota tech install for $275. Had the tie-rod ends, plugs, pump and timing belt all replaced after that..(had orig. plugs). New set of Cooper CS5 70K tires and alignment and she runs like new ! Numerous hot weather trips and mileage seems to be averaging about 21.9 but at 75-80mph with the A/C on. Would highly recommend the RX !...Smooth ride, quiet, 18.5 gal tank...Super deals on used high mileage RX's ...and they use Toyota Highlander parts. Update 2-20-20...Still going strong and recently had intake manifold leak resealed after noticing antifreeze odor under the hood...$460.

5 out of 5 stars, Lexus for Life!

Jeff Gray , 07/22/2016

4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)

This is an SUV that drives like a car. It's well balanced. Easy to drive. Smooth on the road. Little road noise. Nice top end speed. Great cargo room. Carries my family of five quite comfortably. Great sight lines. The only problem I've had is the dash cracking due to the heat and the cold. Didn't expect this from a Lexus; however, Lexus replaced the dash for free ($2,600 normal cost). They gave me a brand new RX350 as a loaner while mine was being serviced. That was a nice perk. I purchased mine used with 116,000 miles on it. (Got it $3,000 below NADA.) It now has 154,000 miles on it. No problems mechanically. I've read about the cost of maintenance. I never use the dealer (except for the dash), so my cost has be a fraction of normal maintenance. I have an amazing mechanic. He's a genius and very fair in pricing. UPDATE: My 330 now has 186,000 miles on it. I'm still mostly repair free with the vehicle. The car is starting to burn some oil - not much - but some. I also have a leak somewhere and anti-freeze is leaking out. This is not a problem so far as it is a very slow leak and I just top it off every 3,000 miles or so. Still a great purchase!

4.625 out of 5 stars, 2004 RX330 AWD

jodar96 , 06/26/2013

This RX is my wife's but I drive it on trips or when we are both in the car. Purchased ours in Nov 2008 with 35K miles. Had the condensation in right headlight when we bought it. While outside warranty, Lexus agreed to replace it and I paid $500 off $1800 bill!!!!! Radiator leaked. I replaced it myself but found out lexus had extended warranty that would have replaced it free. The same side hedalight had condensation again. Fixed it this time by applying silicone around the lens. It has worked perfectly. Very comfortable seats/driving position on long trips, quiet, roomy. It has aged very well. leather in seating area is top notch. Currently at 95K miles and ready to sell it.

4.625 out of 5 stars, 2005 RX330 Thundercloud Specail Edition

Fernando Flores , 09/15/2005

After much research I went with the Lexus Thundercload Special Ed. Thus far, I have been VERY pleased with the performance, style and quality of the vehicle. I was a little disappointed with a few minor interior items that came standard in less expensive cars, such as: A place to put trash. I had to buy a small trash bag and carry that with me; Insufficent driver storage places. All you get is a large center console; Two buttons to operate the moonroof (tilt/open) instead of one. But I easily overlook these when compared with all the features and style this puppy comes with like the NAV system, rear camera and Bluetooth. VERY satisfied.

