  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 330
  4. Used 2005 Lexus RX 330
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 RX 330
5(82%)4(12%)3(3%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.7
201 reviews
Write a review
See all RX 330s for sale
List Price Range
$5,250 - $8,995
Used RX 330 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...41

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Road Cruiser

m murphy, 04/28/2016
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

A great car for road trips. One major unresolved issue: advised two years ago of a recall for dashboard cracks. Have received mail notices of the recall. Countless calls to dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) to get the new dash installed have gone nowhere. The story is they are waiting for supply from the manufacturer, give us a new date every time we call for availability of new dash. Now they don't return calls when we leave messages with the service department. As on 10/29/2016 we are STILL waiting for the replacement dash. We have been waiting over two years since the original recall notice. We would consider buying a newer version of this car but the service issue is leaving a VERY bad taste.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my rx330!

kcarroll831, 01/13/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I'm 17 and just bought my second car, and I love it. The only complaint is the power rear door.. Maybe I just don't understand it but the key fob button and the button the dash only work sometimes. Other times It'll try to open then just close. It's fun to drive, has some get up and go when you want it. Gas mileage is great, I average 23-24 in the city, 22 maybe in heavy stop and go. I hate when something raddles or shakes and this car is very solid. Even with the bass up and windows down no annoying noises! Very clean, classy, but fun car. Also I haven't driven many cars but the few I have drove awful in the rain. This Lexus takes puddles better than my truck on 35's...

Report Abuse

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my RX330

1summerred, 10/24/2013
31 of 32 people found this review helpful

I really do love this vehicle. I wasn't even in the market for a Lexus. I have owned 3 Toyota 4-Runners in the past and was looking for another 4-Runner when I found my Lexus gem. I was looking in the $15K price range and wanted leather interior and 4 wheel drive. I was not able to find a 4-Runner that met these needs in my price range. I haphazardly saw the Lexus RX330 at a dealer lot, test drove it and fell in love. It didn't hurt that it only had 65k miles and was $15K with more bells and whistles than what I was originally looking for. I wont buy anything else. I also had a great dealership to work with which helped immensely.

Report Abuse

Always lexus suv

sunny, 04/12/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Last 10 years driving lexus, never a complaint, my first es-300 than rx300 now rx 330. If lexus would make a 6 seater it would be the best, i always loved that car.

Report Abuse

Ten Years and 110k miles later

B Thwaite, 11/23/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
37 of 40 people found this review helpful

Ok, the bad -- navigation system doesn't work properly and Lexus charges too much money to update. Why bother when I can use my phone? Brakes have to be redone more frequently now. DVD player fell onto my head one day, but my 83 year old mother had driven the car preciously and there was ALWAYS a problem after she'd been in it. She probably thought it was a storage compartment and tried to open it. What the heck, my son is 17 now and has his own car, so we never use the DVD. It was always kind of a waste of money. Overall though, I have to say this car is still going strong. Still has a comfortable ride, the backup camera works fine. I paid cash, and I've gotten my money's worth out of this car. I looked at the RX 350 when a friend bought one and I liked my 330 better, so I never "upgraded." I've been in a few rental cars while on vacation and brand new cars aren't as nice as my 10 year old RX 330. I'll probably keep it til it croaks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...41
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RX 330s for sale

Related Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles