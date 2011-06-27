Estimated values
2005 Lexus RX 330 AWD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,457
|$6,112
|$7,008
|Clean
|$4,121
|$5,648
|$6,473
|Average
|$3,451
|$4,719
|$5,403
|Rough
|$2,780
|$3,791
|$4,333
Estimated values
2005 Lexus RX 330 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,331
|$5,932
|$6,798
|Clean
|$4,005
|$5,481
|$6,279
|Average
|$3,354
|$4,580
|$5,241
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,679
|$4,204