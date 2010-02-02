Used 1993 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
LS 400 Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Lexus LS 400
    used

    1995 Lexus LS 400

    105,397 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 1998 Lexus LS 400
    used

    1998 Lexus LS 400

    237,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,992

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 400

Overall Consumer Rating
4.920 Reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
Awesome car
tjh1,02/02/2010
It is now 2010, I've had this car for 11 years and have found it to be a wonderful car for a 17 year old car. I get compliments that the body style doesn't show that it's that old. The ride is still incredible with good tires. The comfort is superb. Reliability is excellent. In the years I have had it, there are a couple of known issues. One, is the dash electronics start turning off on cold days. This is caused by some degraded components (half dozen capacitors) in the dash PCB which can be replaced by folks who do this on ebay, or you can do it yourself(as I did). Took 4 hours total. Overall, this car has been very reliable at 200K miles for me. The engine/tranny is very strong.
