Used 1993 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 105,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 237,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,992
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Overall Consumer Rating4.920 Reviews
tjh1,02/02/2010
It is now 2010, I've had this car for 11 years and have found it to be a wonderful car for a 17 year old car. I get compliments that the body style doesn't show that it's that old. The ride is still incredible with good tires. The comfort is superb. Reliability is excellent. In the years I have had it, there are a couple of known issues. One, is the dash electronics start turning off on cold days. This is caused by some degraded components (half dozen capacitors) in the dash PCB which can be replaced by folks who do this on ebay, or you can do it yourself(as I did). Took 4 hours total. Overall, this car has been very reliable at 200K miles for me. The engine/tranny is very strong.
