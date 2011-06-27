Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
A car that the heart and head could agree on
Matt, 01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
All that and a bag of chips. Best interior of all cars tested. The IS350 has all the power when I need it. Lexus luxury, a given, reliability as well. Very cool styling. Did I mention that Rioja red interior?
You get what you pay for!
Jeffrey , 06/11/2020
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Solid car! I’m not sure why Edmunds grades this one as low as it did? I love this car and find for the price you get everything you can ask. A very solid 306hp makes this worth driving! 350 or no IS at all. Mark Levinson Sound is superior! Style is exceptional!
