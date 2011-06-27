Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

All that and a bag of chips. Best interior of all cars tested. The IS350 has all the power when I need it. Lexus luxury, a given, reliability as well. Very cool styling. Did I mention that Rioja red interior?

Jeffrey , 06/11/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Solid car! I’m not sure why Edmunds grades this one as low as it did? I love this car and find for the price you get everything you can ask. A very solid 306hp makes this worth driving! 350 or no IS at all. Mark Levinson Sound is superior! Style is exceptional!