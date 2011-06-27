Estimated values
2017 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,450
|$29,081
|$31,852
|Clean
|$25,616
|$28,151
|$30,812
|Average
|$23,949
|$26,292
|$28,733
|Rough
|$22,282
|$24,433
|$26,654
Estimated values
2017 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,400
|$29,953
|$32,642
|Clean
|$26,537
|$28,995
|$31,576
|Average
|$24,810
|$27,080
|$29,445
|Rough
|$23,083
|$25,165
|$27,314