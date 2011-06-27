Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,738
|$15,362
|$17,426
|Clean
|$11,932
|$14,369
|$16,264
|Average
|$10,320
|$12,383
|$13,940
|Rough
|$8,709
|$10,397
|$11,616
Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,303
|$15,923
|$17,985
|Clean
|$12,461
|$14,894
|$16,786
|Average
|$10,778
|$12,835
|$14,388
|Rough
|$9,095
|$10,777
|$11,989