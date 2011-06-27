Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
Quick!
Just traded in an 07 3-series. BMW had so many problems with that car and having heard so many great things about Lexus build quality and dealership service I gave the IS350 a try. The car is so fast! It handles in turns better than a BMW and way more features for the dollar. First and definitely not my last Lexus!!
From older IS to newer IS
I went from a 2004 IS 300 (bought new) to the 2012 IS 350 (used). I have had the car for a month and here are my first impressions.: 1. Slow starter. My IS300 had a manual transmission that I miss dearly. The IS 350 automatic even in sport mode has significant delay to move. There is also the delay when punching it to exit a corner. The IS 350 has more torque but at higher RPM and weighs more than 300 lbs more. Acceleration on the highway with the IS350 is significantly better. 2. Handling nimbleness. I definitely feel the weight difference and the IS350 has more understeer so I find myself correcting more in the turns. The IS350 is a cruiser car and not an enthusiasts car. The IS350 with the 225/45 and 245/45 tires sticks to the road on corners. Haven't broken it free except when starting from a stop on wet pavement. (I think this was because of the lack of a limited slip differential which my old IS had.) 3. Modern comforts. The IS350 is so nice to have bluetooth, a great stereo that is tuned to the cabin and it is much quieter inside. The keyless entry is great too. 4. Reliability. My IS300 was extremely reliable for the 14 years I owned it. I expect the IS350 to be the same. In summary, the IS350 is more of a comfort car than a drivers car. I will drive it for a year until I can find the drivers car with reliability that I have been searching for.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 IS 350
Just turned in my 09' TL, for the IS350. Although its only been two weeks, I am in love! I had a great leasing experience, and feel I got a great deal.
Love the car!
Love the car!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the IS 350
Related Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350
- Lexus LX 570 2019