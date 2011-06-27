Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

Best all around utility for road and off road. sworks1 , 07/08/2014 37 of 40 people found this review helpful In the last 3 years I have owned the Q7 tdi, BMW X5 disel, Acura MDX 2014. I avoided the GX the last two years due to the camry fascia they put on the truck but for this year they changed it to their new F grills. I can tell you right now out of the listed SUV the lexus handles just like the BMW X5 without the stiff steering and suspension with KDSS standard. I have the premium model. The new MDX for 2014 lost the magnetic shocks that I used to love and was absolutely horrible I drove it for 2 months and traded it for a loss to get into the GX. The 2014 MDX had very bad body lean in corners the famous user interface has been butchered by Acura and was awful. GX interface is perfect. Report Abuse

lexus GX 460 ron2004 , 01/24/2014 32 of 48 people found this review helpful Fuel comsumption should be better since the LS models gets a Hwy. average of 25mpg. The rear door should open up and not to the side since all of Toyotas Suv'S open up, which is not only safer,but also keep the rain off when loading. Leg room in 2nd row could be better.

Superb SUV dan_wa_state , 10/22/2014 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a great, comfortable and fun to drive SUV. The interior is beautiful and functional. Great quality. Engine has lots of power to accelerate and pass cars on the highway. It's stable in sport mode on twisty country roads. It feels like you're riding on air, even on poor roads, and it offers rock solid handling. You can easily fit 3 large folks into the car for long trips, and probably 2 more for shorter rides. The extra row of seats in the back are OK for kids (and i assume mother in law types), and I keep them folded and use the space for cargo gear. but that's about it. I haven't used it much off-road, but for what I needed it handled very well and got me in and out very nicely.