Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle we’ve owned!
Although certainly pricey, the Range Supercharged delivers on all fronts! It is absolutely a treat to drive. Over the top elegance and comfort coupled with over 500 HP leaves little to be desired. Cargo area is fine-even on weekend trips/vacation with the kids-but certainly fine for normal everyday use. We couldn’t be happier with the RR!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Gift for wife
My wife luvs her Range Rover. The ride and features of the car are outstanding. The heated seats and steering wheel are the best. The reliability has been average. Strangely, an engine valve (pvc) replacement was not covered under the certified warranty (very disappointing).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Gentleman's Tank
Picked up a used 2016 Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Indus Silver with the Ebony interior. Originally priced at $130K, I managed to find it for $72K with only 8,000 miles on it, in perfect condition. Everything about it is rock solid: the power, the luxurious cabin, supple leather, huge interior, massive trunk space. The deployable side steps are great for my (short) wife, and the Meridian premium sound system is spectacular. Biggest drawback is the electronics -- quite dated and laggy in terms of response times. Does feature Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, but lacks the Apple /Android CarPlay setup. If you can get a gently use one, I think you can reduce the huge depreciation hit from a new purchase, which is optimal. I plan on driving this one into the ground over time, and am hoping the maintenance is kept to a reasonable amount.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Range Rover Diesel?
I was skeptical at first but when I researched that around the world , they use these diesels , I dug more. Longevity, use, off road and was frankly surprised how well people liked it. 25-28 mpg on a 5,000+ lb vehicles? My test drive, I beat the snot out of this engine and wanted to try 0-60, and braking. Impressed. The vehicle has 40,000 and from what I’m told these engines can easily go 250,000. Americans want gas , power 0-60 in 4 seconds. Just not reality I’ll take this diesel all day long. Oh clean burning as well. So go ahead and race by me, I’ll get there safely and in fine luxury. CHEERS!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles