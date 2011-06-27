  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Composed handling
  • powerful supercharged V8
  • fuel-efficient diesel option
  • available seven-passenger seating
  • true off-road capability.
  • Third-row seat just for kids
  • unimpressive fuel economy with gasoline engines
  • modest cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$27,250 - $55,994
Used Range Rover Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish, athletic and luxurious, with an optional third-row seat and diesel powertrain to boot, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a well-rounded premium SUV.

Vehicle overview

Every vehicle is a compromise, and yet the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport tries to do it all — and we'll be darned if it doesn't come close. Here's a vehicle that can go from a muddy, rutted trail directly to a racetrack (a transition we've actually experienced in the 550-horsepower SVR model) and feel confident in both locales. Naturally, luxury is also a big part of the equation, as the Range Rover Sport coddles its occupants with comfortable seats and high-end materials throughout the cabin.

The only serious drawback to the Range Rover Sport is that it's a real porker, tipping our scales at nearly 5,500 pounds in both the Supercharged and SVR trims. All that weight takes a toll on fuel economy, something Range Rover is addressing this year with the addition of a diesel option. The "Td6" is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 producing 254 hp, and if that doesn't sound like enough, consider that it produces 440 pound-feet of torque, 100 lb-ft more than the supercharged V6 offered in the base-model Range Rover Sport. Perhaps more importantly, it's EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined, a refreshing change from the mid-teens we're used to seeing in the gasoline-powered models.

Naturally, the Range Rover Sport is not alone in this profitable segment. The BMW X5 has plenty of driver appeal, and like the Range Rover Sport, it's available with a third row of seating. If racetrack aspirations aren't as important, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (formerly known as the M-Class) is another good alternative that offers a diesel option as well. Rounding out the German trifecta is the Porsche Cayenne, which is the best athlete of the bunch and provides a broad range of engines and trim levels. That said, if you're looking for the ultimate mix of on- and off-road ability, the 2016 Range Rover Sport remains one of the most rewarding crossovers on the road.

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in six trim levels: SE, HSE, Supercharged, Supercharged Dynamic, Autobiography and SVR. Two-row seating is standard, with a two-passenger, power-folding third row optional on all trims except the SVR.

Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, a self-leveling air suspension with auto access height, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free power liftgate, rear privacy glass and keyless ignition and entry. Inside you'll find ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and a cargo cover. Also standard are an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio), the InControl Apps suite and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and a USB port.

The HSE adds 20-inch wheels, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, heated front seats and upgraded interior trim.

The Supercharged trim level adds a V8 engine, a more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system (with low-range gearing and handling-enhancing torque vectoring), adaptive terrain-sensing drive settings ("Terrain Response 2 Auto"), adaptive suspension dampers, roll stabilization and steering-wheel paddle shifters.

The Supercharged Dynamic model goes further with 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, a flat-screen virtual instrument cluster, increased top speed (155 mph) and unique interior trim.

The Autobiography adds unique 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, various other exterior styling enhancements, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, 16-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats, extended leather trim, a heated steering wheel, a front console cooler box, heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, a surround-view camera system, a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system.

The high-performance SVR provides most of the Autobiography's features, adding or substituting SVR-specific 21-inch wheels and bumpers, sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior and exterior styling and trim details, front sport seats and rear sport seats.

Many of the higher trims' standard features are available on lower trims. Other options include 22-inch wheels, cooled front and rear seats, a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, quad-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, a towing package (with a full-size spare tire in two-row models) and a rear-seat entertainment system. A Driver Assistance package adds a head-up display, a lane-departure warning system, a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability, plus automatic space exit) and 360-degree parking sensors.

2016 Highlights

An optional turbodiesel V6 debuts on the 2016 Range Rover Sport, and the parking cameras have been upgraded. A crawl-control feature enhances off-road versatility, while a self-lowering suspension ("Auto Access Height") eases ingress and egress when the vehicle is parked. Also newly standard are a hands-free power tailgate and a few features that were optional last year, including the InControl Apps suite, which now allows you to lock and unlock the SUV from your smartphone.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available with four engine choices. SE and HSE models come standard with a 3.0-liter gasoline V6 rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque; a 3.0 liter turbodiesel producing 254 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque is optional. Supercharged and Autobiography versions come with a 5.0-liter V8 that pumps out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. The SVR gets a tweaked version of the V8 good for 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. All utilize the same eight-speed automatic transmission, though the SVR is treated to sportier programming.

At the Edmunds test track, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged sprinted from zero to 60 in a blistering 4.6 seconds. Interestingly, an SVR only improved a smidge to 4.5 seconds despite weighing 33 pounds less, calling into question its claimed power advantage.

All Range Rover Sport models are also equipped with full-time four-wheel drive. The SE and HSE come standard with a light-duty, single-speed 4WD system, while the Supercharged model is equipped with a two-speed transfer case (optional on SE and HSE) that provides high- and low-range gearing for more serious off-roading. The standard Terrain Response system features driver-selectable modes that optimize the vehicle's powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction on various surfaces, while the available Terrain Response 2 Auto variant (bundled with the two-speed transfer case) includes an additional adaptive mode that automatically optimizes settings while you drive. New this year is All-Terrain Progress Control (i.e., crawl control), which maintains a preset speed (up to 20 mph) over difficult terrain.

EPA fuel economy estimates start with the gasoline V6 version, which comes in at 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), a somewhat disappointing result given that Porsche's 420-hp Cayenne S gets 20 mpg combined. The diesel produces a significantly better 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway). The supercharged V8 is rated at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway), a predictably inefficient result for a 510-hp truck. Expect the same or a bit worse from the SVR.

All Range Rover Sports except the SVR can tow up to 7,716 pounds; the latter drops to a still-respectable 6,600 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Range Rover Sport comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Available safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning. The nifty self-parking system handles both parallel and perpendicular jobs, and its automatic space exit feature ensures that you won't pull out in front of passing traffic or nudge the parked cars around you.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is about average for this class but underwhelming given the model's sporting pretensions. An SVR model stopped in 122 feet.

Driving

It's hard to believe that such a heavy, high-riding crossover wouldn't just be all over the place on winding roads. But sure enough, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport powers through with impressive confidence and stability. Is it as sharp as the Cayenne? No, and if you try to push it to the limit, the intrusive stability control system is quick to slap you down. But it's close enough to be in the conversation, so we'd say the "Sport" in this Range Rover's name is not misplaced. Away from civilization, meanwhile, this rig continues to impress. It may not be as capable on tough trails as the regular Range Rover, but it should be more than enough for the occasional foray into the woods.

In normal driving, the standard air suspension takes the edge off almost any surface. Road and tire noise are appropriately low for this price bracket. We wouldn't mind a little more get-up-and-go from the base V6, but the V8s are downright thrilling when you give them the spurs. The diesel sits somewhere in the middle, suffering from some off-the-line lag but delivering a strong midrange punch for merging and passing. You can definitely hear the distinctive diesel clatter around town, but the Td6 engine is virtually silent at highway cruising speeds.

Interior

Land Rover made sure to spruce up the Range Rover Sport's interior for the current generation, though some might miss the previous generation's power-actuated dial-type gear selector (Buyers must now make do with a conventional lever.) Still, the rakish dashboard, top-notch materials and attractive wood and metal inlays add up to one of the nicest cabins in the segment. You don't sit as high in the Sport as in other Land Rover products, but that's by design; this is the athletic one, remember, so a snug, cockpit-like feel is the desired effect. Happily, visibility remains excellent, with plenty of glass all around.

The standard 8-inch touchscreen seems a little dated compared to some rival systems, with relatively simple graphics and occasionally slow response times. On the bright side, it's pretty easy to use. A nice standard inclusion for 2016 is the InControl Apps system, which integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device.

Seat comfort is excellent in front, and the SVR's sport seats take lateral support to a new level. The rear outboard seats are fully adult-friendly (and again extra-sporty in the SVR), though the middle position, as usual, is only suitable for smaller occupants. As for the third row, Land Rover says it's specifically designed for children, and they're not kidding: It's pretty tight back there. But the standard power-folding feature is great, allowing you to fold the seats flat or raise them into place at the touch of a button.

If we calculated cargo capacity per pound, the massive Range Rover Sport would certainly be one of the lowest-ranked SUVs. With 27.7 cubic feet of space behind the second row and a maximum of 62.2 cubes with the second-row seatbacks folded, it holds less stuff than most compact crossovers. More importantly, though, it's neck-and-neck with the rival Cayenne. At least the space is easier to access this year, as the Range Rover Sport adds a kick-to-open feature (one doesn't actually kick the car, tempting as that may be; waving your foot under the bumper with the key on your person will open the tailgate).

Ad
2018 Sport
SE, SE Td6, HSE, HSE td6, Supercharged, HSE Dynamic, Supercharged Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic and SVR

msrp 

$66,750
starting price
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(33%)
4(42%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(17%)
3.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving my 2016 Range Rover Sport Td6 (Diesel)
Flaviu Budean,12/04/2015
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
What a ride... Ordered my 2016 and was delivered in October. I totally love the truck. The efficiency of diesel engine is amazing. I get 26-27 mpg combined. This kind of milage per gallon is the reason why most SUV should be diesel. I do not even use the smart on/off technology because I believe that diesel engines should have a minimum of ON/OFF for engine. Truly for a person to be fully satisfied with this RRS, they have to get all upgrades possible. Audio is garbage for the money you pay if you do not upgrade to the Meridian system. But this is a small sacrifice that is made up by the way it drives even if you are like me, bough the car without upgrading to Meridian System. Overall I could not picked a better SUV. Very happy with it and my friends and family love it too, so now there will be other RRS purchases in family :)
Overall good first impression
Hugo Chavez,09/26/2016
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
If top of the line electronic interface and logic controls are important to you, look somewhere else. The car ride and comfort are great. The diesel engine has great torque and passing power making general driving for an SUV of this size enjoyable. The cabin has premium materials and the seats are comfortable. The stock sound system is cheap and only good to listen to the news reports and football games (which is what I need it for). If you are an audiophile you should upgrade to the max. The touch screen is at least 2 generations behind and the interface is clunky and poorly designed. I generally navigate using Google Maps and will continue to do so. Land Rover should promptly update this shameful interface.
Luxury economy suv
Bagman,12/21/2016
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
The rrs diesel so far is very enjoyable to drive. Very comfortable ride and seating is also comfortable. The fuel mileage and range with the diesel is terrific with good acceleration and torque. My biggest complaint with the car is the primitive electronics! For an $ 80,000 care Land Rover should be ashamed of the infotainment system. If you went to a Honda CR-V or Ford Escape for 1/3 of the price you would have much, much better systems. I still love the fuel mileage that the diesel give me. The ride, handling, and comfort are excellent. Cost of service visit is ridiculously high! The nav/entertainment system is inferior to almost any vechicle on the market. I think that it may have been updated for 2017.
My new Range Rover Sport
John Harrison,03/14/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Great car, overall. It really is. Although, there are a few issues that you must contend with before entering into a lease/purchase. I have had an Audi before and I felt its infotainment system was bad. Well, nothing quite prepares you for the system in the current Land Rover/Jaguar range. It is quite simply, the worst I have ever encountered. So bad that the dealership were open about it and didn't even bother to go through it. The in-control offers new potential, but the screen resolution is dire and the traffic overlay in the GPS is simply laughable. I knew more about upcoming apps than the dealership did, and they are still woeful. Why Land Rover decided to do it alone is beyond me. They should have teamed up with apple or android for their far superior app service. I simply use my own maps for long distance driving, which is a bit of an annoyance since I put out 75k for a car, who's entertainment system is worse than a 2011 Jetta (another car I owned). The app store is a joke, they have nothing in there that people actually use. All the fanfare about an app that allows you to conference call in the car...really? Despite the fact that LR have put a ton of money into a new research facility in Oregon, it couldn't come soon enough. justDrive is a better alternative to using your phone, but it saps data and is clunky. It tires to filter all your functions into one easy application, but fails in poor quality graphics, and bad overlay. It also requires continuous cell coverage, which can be problematic when heading into the tundra. Sadly its inhouse sat nav is just not up to snuff, and has been around for years, but its stubbornly holding on. Last gripe on the tech front, is the screen size, camera quality and safety features. The guys at Land Rover should hire whoever designed the new Volvo XC90. That is what I call a car of the future. Amazing camera quality, and infotainment system. Why my car doesn't have a hotspot connection is beyond me. Most do these days, and its not exactly cutting edge technology. As for the sound system, I also opted for the base, which is piss poor. You have to turn the sound up really high to actually hear it, and there is no bass to speak of. I had the base sound system in the Audi and it was amazing. Onto comfort, it did take a while to break in the seats, but they are lovely now. It is hard to find a comfortable position for my arms, especially when driving longer distances. The door frame is eventually to high, and the door ledge is always to low. They should do away with the arm rest, its tiny, and is just an irritant. I always put it up and don't think I have ever bothered to use it since I got the car. The center bin, although large, is not easy to access, its so deep things get jumbled around. There is no space to put glasses, cell phones and cups in the center console. Space really is a premium up front. Now the first world gripes are out the way, the car is fantastic off the line. No real lag, and you pop it into sport mode if you need a quick entrance into traffic on the freeway, and it just goes like the clap. Worth every penny, and infotainment let down at that point. I have used it for some winter driving, and its 4x4 system is great. I couldn't have felt safer in this car. It just reads every inch of the road. No joke, its constantly adjusting to the conditions, and I was able to blaze past people doing 15 mph when the snow hit. Yes the ride is a little stiff, and you feel every bump, but I think that puts me more onto the road. A great feeling. It is well insulated and easy to reach the important buttons, climate and radio. Now, for reliability, It has been in a few times, but that was down to me thinking it was broken, rather than it actually was. Some concerning issues that Land Rover should fix is the hill roll. Most if not all cars stop the car rolling back on a steep incline. At a stop light or whatever. Not the Range, it slowly releases every 5 seconds. I took it in, and I was told that is how the car works, but ever since it has gone in, it doesn't release on an incline. Very strange. The other issue is with the cruise control. While you can set it, it is slow to adjust and you can get stuck trying to slow down. Best thing to do is to cancel the program and reset it at a slower speed. It is dangerous in its current set up. When going down a hill, on a normal highway I have noticed that the truck speeds up and never holds at a constant. The Audi never did that, and always held the car at the chosen speed. Again, I was told that it is like that and now it seems to have gone away when they had their top tech take a look. Since I have not had a full service, it would be unfair to talk about the price, or issues. I would note that for a car this price, there are a few things lacking. And some areas of real improvement. I would consider a new one in 2 years but I some serious improvements would have to be made for that to happen, from sales to service
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
N/A
See all Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SUV, Range Rover Sport Diesel. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HST Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and Supercharged Dynamic Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $27,250 and$43,998 with odometer readings between 22523 and128470 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic is priced between $43,998 and$54,241 with odometer readings between 35730 and54323 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 is priced between $32,990 and$36,998 with odometer readings between 49819 and66410 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $36,995 and$49,495 with odometer readings between 45720 and73635 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 is priced between $39,999 and$39,999 with odometer readings between 45268 and45268 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST Limited Edition is priced between $43,980 and$43,980 with odometer readings between 37643 and37643 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is priced between $55,994 and$55,994 with odometer readings between 50864 and50864 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2016 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,250 and mileage as low as 22523 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Can't find a used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,708.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,606.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,917.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover Sport lease specials

Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles