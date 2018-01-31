Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
- 29,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,990$6,246 Below Market
- 30,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$41,777$4,529 Below Market
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,894$3,007 Below Market
- 59,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,998
- 52,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,950$4,650 Below Market
- 61,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,995$6,487 Below Market
- 14,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,988
- 31,929 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$40,995$4,282 Below Market
- 33,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,992$3,728 Below Market
- 29,747 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,998$3,294 Below Market
- 15,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,265$703 Below Market
- 39,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,990$5,430 Below Market
- 45,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,824$2,194 Below Market
- 34,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,995$1,645 Below Market
- 37,133 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$37,998$2,579 Below Market
- 43,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,999$4,465 Below Market
- 49,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999$3,200 Below Market
- 70,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayenne
Banx,01/31/2018
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2/2019 update: Edmunds asked for an update from the 17,060 odometer reading. It now has 19,810 miles on odometer. Fuel average is now at 15.3 mpg, using 93 octane, with a 50/50 mix of city and highway. Oil additions are now at an average of needing a half-quart of Mobil 1 0w-40 added every 946 miles, but 1 standard deviation is 513 miles; the lowest it has gone before needing a half quart added was 356 miles and the longest was 2084 miles - 2nd longest was 1511 miles. There have been no maintenance issues yet. We traded in our '12 Turbo (500 hp) for this used but certified '16. Both the '12 and '16 had/have the sport chrono pkg. The buttons on the center console area are very easy to use. This vehicle has been fantastic to drive. With 520 hp, it accelerates 0-60 in about 4.2 seconds and there is zero turbo lag at any time. One big advantage of this model is the buttons on the console that allow the climate for driver or passenger to have air flow exactly as they wish in any combination of air flow outlets. The Bose sound is very good, way better than the Harmon Kardon in our two Mercedes cars (wagon and CLS) that have the weakest bass sound ever. The navigation system works well - this car doesn't have voice control (note: Mercedes nav is horrible). Heated steering wheel is very comfortable in the winter. The 15.6 mpg over the 8900 miles I've been tracking it on a spreadsheet is 0.3 mpg less than what the trip computer has calculated. The EPA, which always overstates mpg, has it rated as 14/21 for city/hwy. It requires 93 octane like all Porsches, so if you live in an area where 91 octane is the highest available, the ECU will not nearly give you the acceleration performance that this car could give you. Reliability has been fine so far (expect to pay about $2K when the front brakes (rotors and pads) are replaced). There is no oil dipstick; once the car has been driven around 10 miles, a dash view of oil level can be seen in a submenu. This has averaged needing a half-quart of Mobil 1 0w-40 added every 870 miles, which is about normal for their twin turbo V-8. Cargo space in the rear is fine for us - it carries a few golf bags, etc. and has WAY more trunk capacity than the Macan or Audi Q5. While I'd love a Macan, they're just too small in the cargo area and the front leg area is too short for me. One problem with Cayennes is removing the retractable cargo cover shade entirely out of the bracket that holds it in place. It is a ridiculously tough chore! This '16 has the sport exhaust option and the sound is quite exciting outside the vehicle, but you barely hear it inside - it sounds much more thrilling on this V-8 than on the Cayenne V-6 loaner I got. While we have a locking differential control, we've only used it a couple of times while clambering up a snowy, pine-covered trail to a camp. If you really need that go anywhere capability, I'd guess the Range Rover would be the one to get. This came with summer tires - as soon as it got cold I took them off and put on all-season tires on the 21 inch wheels. The ride would be a bit more comfortable on rougher roads with smaller wheels. The LED low beam headlights have a sharp cutoff - I'd prefer them to light up more of the road in front of us. There is an extremely annoying start/stop function - even though we turn it off, the '16 resets itself to "on" each time the engine is turned off. That split second, when you don't realize the start/stop is functioning and you're turning left while seeing oncoming traffic, and you'll understand what I mean. You're saving a few cents a week in gas but the starter is being used 20 times a day - what'll that Porsche starter cost to replace after the warranty is up? This has parking sensors front and rear that work very well (those in our Mercedes are useless), and the blind spot monitors are good too. Fortunately, the cruise control is NOT the adaptive option - I do not like those. Heated and ventilated seats work very well in front - the rear only has the base heated seats. Transmission has worked flawlessly so far.
