Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 with 48,846mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is the vehicle others dream to own. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 features AWD. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz G-Class has barely been touched. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class--otherwise known as the Gelandewagen (off-road vehicle) in German, is unique in the market. It features an old-school truck body-on-frame chassis and military credibility. Mercedes-Benz has given the G-Class extraordinary toughness for the trail, surprising comfort for freeway driving and luxury enough to hold its own at the country club. The G-Class starts at $120,000, but the G-Class's unique packaging and outstanding off-road credibility means there's no competition in this segment. This model sets itself apart with serious off-road hardware, Tough, boxy look, plush luxury interior, and modern communication and entertainment features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 14 Highway)

VIN: WDCYC7DF8GX244332

Stock: GX244332

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020