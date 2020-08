Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California

Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurboWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Industrial styling stands out from the crowd; outstanding performance from any of the three available engines; strong turbocharged engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC7DFXGX247040

Stock: ACP2641

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2020