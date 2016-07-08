Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
- 57,987 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$78,999$7,831 Below Market
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic - Jacksonville / Florida
Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: COMAND Head Unit w/NTG 4.5, Rear fog lights, Security system, Sport steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20 Black AMG 5 Spoke.5.5L V8 BiTurbo 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed AutomaticClean CARFAX.SALES PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE CASH DISCOUNT TO FINANCE THROUGH Coggin Nissan on Atlantic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0GX243014
Stock: GX243014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 46,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$76,111$7,200 Below Market
DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurboWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Industrial styling stands out from the crowd; outstanding performance from any of the three available engines; strong turbocharged engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DFXGX247040
Stock: ACP2641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 59,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$76,999$5,374 Below Market
JBA Motors - Mesa / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF5GX243087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55034,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$79,887$3,663 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF3GX256190
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 41,314 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2016 Mercedes AMG G 63 AWD 4MATIC 5.5L V8 Twin Turbocharger. This G 63 is pushing almost 563 horse power! 7 speed transmission. 1 owner vehicle with a clean car-fax! Has every single service record! Beautiful Color! (Factory color) This vehicle is in flawless condition. It looks and drives like it came off the showroom floor. Originally came out of California. This vehicle is loaded with options including quilted leather seats, 20' premium AMG alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, aux radio input, bluetooth, Harman Kardon stereo system, navigation system, back-up camera, power seats, cruise control, power sunroof, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF4GX251293
Stock: 20653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6311,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$97,981$4,752 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
***CERTIFIED 2016 G63 WITH 20 INCH WHEELS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM AND A TON MORE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF9GX258739
Stock: ML258739
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 6316,179 milesGood Deal
$97,600$2,346 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-ClassCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle HistoryHere at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, AMG Front Sport Seats, designo Exclusive Leather Package. Odometer is 14402 miles below market average!Only authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned certification including manufacturer required inspections and repairs. If you are going to make the investment in a Mercedes-Benz, make sure to buy it from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership. ***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has over 35 Mercedes-Benz trained technicians that are highly qualified to inspect our vehicles.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the highest rated Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Portland area with over 1600 positive online reviews on Google.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. ***Buy with confidence from Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville.Reviews: * Industrial styling stands out from the crowd; outstanding performance from any of the three available engines; strong turbocharged engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0GX251713
Stock: GX251713P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 23,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$111,900$5,272 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, G 65 AMG 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 6.0L V12 BiTurbo, 4MATIC , Black, designo Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21' Matte Finish 5-Twin-Spoke. 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 65 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7FF0GX244404
Stock: MC4404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 55030,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$84,895$2,605 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Certified, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Navigation system: COMAND APS. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATICÂ 4D Sport Utility Clean CARFAX. 13/14 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 648 miles below market average! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF6GX258757
Stock: QA258757
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 45,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$84,995$1,868 Below Market
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC Black 4D Sport Utility 5.5L V8 BiTurboPower folding side view mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, Rear entertainment system, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" Black AMG 5 Spoke.CARFAX One-Owner.Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Industrial styling stands out from the crowd; outstanding performance from any of the three available engines; strong turbocharged engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DFXGX250942
Stock: 250942C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 36,573 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,555
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF5GX246227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$89,998
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
Herb Chambers Certified - Low Miles Before selling a pre-owned vehicle, we put it through a rigorous 164 point safety inspection. Our factory trained technicians mounted 4 brand new tires, replaced the front brake pads, changed the oil, and installed new wipers. We also gave it a full interior and exterior detail. In total, we spent $2,127.87 making sure this vehicle was ready for you to bring home. COMAND navigation gets you to and from every destination with ease. No matter where you're going, Blind Spot Assist alerts you to things you might otherwise miss. The rear view camera lets you see what's behind you, so you can easily maneuver around any tight parking area. Plush nappa leather upholstery has heated and cooled front seats for even more comfort. The heated steering wheel is an added treat during the colder months, and the power sunroof helps you take advantage of picture perfect spring and summer days. Bluetooth connectivity handles your phone and audio, with steering wheel controls so you don't have to take your eyes off the road - and, with over 7 inches of ground clearance, you'll have a great view of everything that lies ahead. All chrome accents ensures you always look sharp as heck, so you'll definitely be turning heads in this bad boy. Of course, there's also a handbuilt, 563 horsepower under the hood that comes with that signature AMG growl. We're positive you're going to love this vehicle. Schedule your test drive today and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF6GX255328
Stock: M009344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 25,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$86,995$621 Below Market
Medway Imports - Medway / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF3GX249504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$125,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 22K Miles On This Rare Mystic White G 65 AMG. Original MSRP Was Over $228K. Factory Options Include: Special $5500 designo Mystic White Exterior. designo Classic Red Diamond Stitched Leather Interior, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Alcantara Headliner, Rear Seat Entertainment, Heated And Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound, Navigation, Bluetooth, AMG Silver Brake Calipers, Rear View Camera... This G 65 AMG Is In Incredible Condition Inside And Out. It Also Comes With All Books, Both Keys And A Spotless Carfax Report Showing All Service Up To Date. This Is The One, Call us Before It Gets Away....... We Have Low Interest Rate Financing With Extended Terms Available For Ths Awesome G-Wagon As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now...............BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified G-Class today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 22935 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Designo Classic Red/Black, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, Designo Manufaktur Paint, Multi-Function Heated Steering Wheel In Black Nappa, Rear Seat Entertainment System. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Running Boards, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 65 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7FF6GX245332
Stock: 3438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 48,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$83,759
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 with 48,846mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz G-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: The Mercedes-Benz G-Class--otherwise known as the Gelandewagen (off-road vehicle) in German, is unique in the market. It features an old-school truck body-on-frame chassis and military credibility. Mercedes-Benz has given the G-Class extraordinary toughness for the trail, surprising comfort for freeway driving and luxury enough to hold its own at the country club. The G-Class starts at $120,000, but the G-Class's unique packaging and outstanding off-road credibility means there's no competition in this segment. This model sets itself apart with serious off-road hardware, Tough, boxy look, plush luxury interior, and modern communication and entertainment features Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF8GX244332
Stock: GX244332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$92,343
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Absolutely Flawless , Pa6 Designo Package . G63. Rare ComboPriced number 4 out of 19 for sale in the entire country. We will not sell it to another dealership this is to be enjoyed by a local customer.Volume Pricing and Pristine Flawless Cars Made Us The Number One Exotic Dealer In Palm Beach and Customer Service Keeps Us there.This was a personal referral of ours , Snow Bird Special and Garage Kept . Car has not seen even rain.Only 28,465 , Graded by a 3rd party company as a 5.0 out of 5.0 rated car Like New condition.Just serviced by master Mercedes tech and just professionally detailed .Car is stored inside our highline showroom in Palm Beach Gardens.MSRP$139,900.00INSTALLED OPTIONS[040] Black$0[PA6] Pa6 Designo Exclusive Leather Package: Amg Sport Front Seats,$4,950[VL0] Heated Steering Wheel$250Original Shipping Charge$925RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$146,025.00Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF9GX260586
Stock: MU4506P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 11,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$101,500
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2016 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. Exterior finished in Mars Red with a Designo Black interior. One Owner.Key features: navigation, rear view camera, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats and steering wheel, sunroof, active blind spot assist and sensors, distance pacing cruise control, front dual-zone A/C, HomeLink garage door transmitter, remote keyless entry, and upgraded Harman/Kardon sound system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Original MSRP $147,775.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF9GX256621
Stock: 22749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 26,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$116,911
Carter County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 65 AMG® 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12 BiTurbo 12 Speakers, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated AMG Front Sport Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: COMAND Head Unit w/NTG 4.5, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Polished 5-Twin-Spoke.Reviews: * Industrial styling stands out from the crowd; outstanding performance from any of the three available engines; strong turbocharged engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 65 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7FF5GX243779
Stock: C6698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
