Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

07 Range Rover TOM , 07/19/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second Range Rover, having replaced my 2004 with a 2007. Having read reviews only after the purchase of the first, I was a bit skeptical. However, I have found my reservations totally unwarranted. As long as Land Rover maintains the current level of quality control, I will never drive anything else. The styling goes without saying, only surpassed by drive responsivness and passeger comfort. Often labelled a gas guzzler, it is no more so than any other SUV in its league. There is a reason the current Range Rover has become an icon. It is just that good. Report Abuse

30,000 mile review OC Driver , 09/27/2009 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I originally leased this vehicle for 30 months for a monthly cost of $1,375 (CA tax). The lease just expired and I bought the car (Chase financing 60 months $840 a month). I had owned Mercedes (E and S class)for 10 years and was nervous about getting into a LR. This has honestly been the most reliable and fulfilling vehicle I have ever owned (which is why I bought out the lease). I've had two problems: electric mirrors got out of alignment (five minute fix) and driver side seat wiring failed (two day drop off). Service experience (Land Rover Newport Beach) is a joy - quick in/out - local Mercedes service was a good hour from drop off to rental car. I am very happy! Report Abuse

Best luxury SUV Art , 08/19/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I personally think this is the best looking SUV, period. The car puts a smile on my face everytime I look at it. I only had 2 minor problems with the car: front passenger headlight was fogging up during rain (dealer replaced it under warranty) and the steering wouldn't auto-decline to preset position when you start the car once in a while (dealer reset the computer and no problems after that). Report Abuse

Third time is the charm David , 08/04/2007 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought an 03-had problems, bought an 05-it was a better vehicle. Just bought the 07 and I think Land Rover finally got it right. The new suspension is noticeably tighter with less body roll around corners and the new seats "hug me" better than my other 2 RR's. Also considered the MB S550 4matic, although it's comparing apples and oranges, I felt the RR offered similar luxury with more overall safety for my family. My only complaints are that the still too complicated radio/nav system is located too far away from the driving position, although I'm 6'2" the stretch is uncomfortable. And the back- up camera picture quality is terrible. I'd also like to see a diesel option. Report Abuse