  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Range Rover
5(65%)4(23%)3(12%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,886 - $5,910
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

07 Range Rover

TOM, 07/19/2007
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is my second Range Rover, having replaced my 2004 with a 2007. Having read reviews only after the purchase of the first, I was a bit skeptical. However, I have found my reservations totally unwarranted. As long as Land Rover maintains the current level of quality control, I will never drive anything else. The styling goes without saying, only surpassed by drive responsivness and passeger comfort. Often labelled a gas guzzler, it is no more so than any other SUV in its league. There is a reason the current Range Rover has become an icon. It is just that good.

Report Abuse

30,000 mile review

OC Driver, 09/27/2009
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I originally leased this vehicle for 30 months for a monthly cost of $1,375 (CA tax). The lease just expired and I bought the car (Chase financing 60 months $840 a month). I had owned Mercedes (E and S class)for 10 years and was nervous about getting into a LR. This has honestly been the most reliable and fulfilling vehicle I have ever owned (which is why I bought out the lease). I've had two problems: electric mirrors got out of alignment (five minute fix) and driver side seat wiring failed (two day drop off). Service experience (Land Rover Newport Beach) is a joy - quick in/out - local Mercedes service was a good hour from drop off to rental car. I am very happy!

Report Abuse

Best luxury SUV

Art, 08/19/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I personally think this is the best looking SUV, period. The car puts a smile on my face everytime I look at it. I only had 2 minor problems with the car: front passenger headlight was fogging up during rain (dealer replaced it under warranty) and the steering wouldn't auto-decline to preset position when you start the car once in a while (dealer reset the computer and no problems after that).

Report Abuse

Third time is the charm

David, 08/04/2007
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought an 03-had problems, bought an 05-it was a better vehicle. Just bought the 07 and I think Land Rover finally got it right. The new suspension is noticeably tighter with less body roll around corners and the new seats "hug me" better than my other 2 RR's. Also considered the MB S550 4matic, although it's comparing apples and oranges, I felt the RR offered similar luxury with more overall safety for my family. My only complaints are that the still too complicated radio/nav system is located too far away from the driving position, although I'm 6'2" the stretch is uncomfortable. And the back- up camera picture quality is terrible. I'd also like to see a diesel option.

Report Abuse

Love my 2007 HSE

Marc, 05/01/2008
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Awesome car, turns heads, fun to drive, easy to operate. Re-sale value is the pits. Averages 15 mpg which is not bad considering how big it is. Awesome boat tower, you will never get stuck on the ramp. Definitely would buy one again. Due to cost of maintenace, makes buying on still in warranty or new very attractive. My only proplem has been defective head & tailight assemblies that fog up. Of course dealers say they are not fogged when you take it in. So take pictures!

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale

Related Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles