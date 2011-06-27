Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Could Have Hoped For leofunk , 04/29/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 17 and when my parents asked me what I wanted for my first car, I said a Range Rover. With a confused look in their face, I assured them that price would be in our budget. I found my Rover a few miles away for a great price. Ever since I drove it home, I've had nothing more than pure joy driving it. I've driven it nearly 2000 miles in the past few months and it has been reliable and performed better than I had ever expected. Even on longer distant trips, I haven't got so much as a hiccup from the 4.2 L V8. The gas isn't as bad as one would think (up to 20mpg on the highway)/ This is a car that I would recommend to anyone. Report Abuse

Classic Matt , 08/01/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Yes this thing is a quirky ride, but its been pretty solid. Yes, Ive replaced the hoses and the radiator (painful $1K for hard to find radiator) but it wasnt nearly as bad as my 2000 Range Rover. Ive had 2 Disco 2's and this is on par with them. I personally prefer the Classic style due to the minimal amt of electronics (yeah even the ones it has flake out- like the radio). But who cares- This thing is fun to drive, and has a solid feel on road & off road. If you are short on change, or likely to get stressed when things don't go your way then don't get this or any LR product. If you want something fun to drive periodically while enjoying your life, then this is for you. Soccer moms stay away

ExpensiveRepairs BirdMan , 11/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I picked up the truck for a song. Incredible for off road use. I use it for deer and pheasant hunting in upstate New York and New Jersey. I have never ever gotten stuck. The bad newz I have had to pay big bucks (not the male deer variety) for those bragging rights. The dealerships charge ridiculous prices for their factory original parts and they bill like 100 dollars an hour for service. Atlantic British limited or Rovers North sell factory and after market parts that are somewhat cheaper but equal in quality. There are also your usual English Auto electrical headaches. One has to know what they are getting themselves into when they pick one of these vehicles up.

Tough 4x4 Rover man , 11/29/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this Rover for Pheasant hunting in norhern NH.I can get 4 guys, two labs, and lots of gear in this truck. It's ride is smooth on and off road. I have the warn winch bumber, so nothing stops us. It has been reliable and fun! I have had 2 of these and I will try to find another pre- 1995 when it's time.