Used 2012 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
2012 Sedona
We traded our 2011 Soul for this Sedona. The soul was a great little car but it was difficult for us to get in and out especially with artificial knees. We absolutely love our Sedona, we have the power package on it which gives you a lot of extras. We average round about driving 23-24 mpg. Not as good as the soul but it sure is a lot easier to get in and out of. The engine is very powerful and will throw you in the back seat if you kick the gas. It has a six speed transmission and we don't even feel it shift. At seventy mph it runs around 1600-1700 rpms. That in itself saves the engine greatly over times. With GM, and Ford quit making vans you only have a very few choices. Love it.
Good Minivan for the Price
A good basic minivan. I was looking for a basic family transportation vehicle which I plan to drive till it drops, so trade in value is not a huge thing for me. I'm hoping to get the car up and over 150k miles during my time of ownership. The Kia fit the bill perfectly. My dealership was very fair and upfront with all the numbers. Nothing was hidden and everything was clearly explained. Received great financing at 2.9% for 60 months and substantial rebates as well. I was also able to negotiate the price of the vehicle close to the invoice price. Overall I got a vehicle at a price that could not be matched by any of the competitors for the same equipment level by thousands of dollars.
My Aircraft Carrier
Bought this mainly to carry myself and several larger RC model aircraft on almost daily 60 mile round trips to flying site. Grew quickly to really like this vehicle. At 91K miles its been perfect in reliability and still tight and rattle free as new. I appreciate the smooth and strong acceleration, ride and excellent handling. My gas mileage has been a consistent 24 mpg in mixed driving. OEM Yokohoma tires got noisier and noisier as they wore down, so replaced them early at about 49K miles with Generals which are much quieter with no loss of handling. Only thing I really miss is the fold into the floor center row seats found on the Chrysler minivans. I just take mine out and leave them home in the garage but would rather have the flexability of being there if I need them. Folding up against the front seats is available, but takes up too much needed room in my application. Dealers constant attempted upselling of servicing is annoying but follow the factory recommendations and it's not much of a burden at all. Would I buy it again? In a heartbeat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WHAT THE BLEEP HAPPEND TO THE MPG ?!!?!
The sticker states that this minivan get 18 city and 25 hwy, which I expected after purchasing the vehicle. After 2 months and over 1200 miles the best I've been able to get out of it is 16.5 MPG. For a 21.1 size gallon tank, I become extremely aggravated when I can't even drive 300 miles before I'm in need of a fill up. I felt that this was a rock solid value when I purchased it. Everything else about the van meets or exceeds my expectations. But if I wanted such horrendous gas mileage performance I should have just purchased an SUV!
great open road/sleazy options/2 idiotic features
we drove several of these til the dealer came up with the colors my wife wanted; on a blustery crosswind day, we compared Sedona to the 4 & 6 cylinder Siennas & the Oddysy in a 6+ mile run on I-70 & a winding, hilly no-shoulder 2-lane. the Sedona & Toyotas were very good & close, the Honda conspicuously less controllable in the twistys & harder to keep in a straight line in freeway crosswinds. We now have 20k on the car & changed to a decent tire-Cooper CS4 at 15k. Drives beautifully. OTOH the autolock/unlock is an idiotic security nightmare, hoodlums will love it, you are a sitting duck when you park. . July 2016 update: the idiotic auto lock/unlock control is still a security nightmare [ALL doors unlock EVERY TIME it's put in park] & the dealership is hopeless/worthless to fix it. Doubt if they give a flip. OTOH the window down-door-stop dangerous idiocy [manual sliding door only opened part way if window was down a little] was an easy fix. - just remove the stop. This was important as if you opened it vigorously it bounced off the stop & closed -very hard!!- on adult or kid's fingers/hand/arm/head... ER visit or worse!! Options issue: in 2012 heated mirrors only came w/over-priced packages with junk we didn't want. An important plus is the excellent all-direction visibility , thanks to large unobstructed windows, is better than ANY other van we've driven, then, or since then. Luckily, once you are rolling down the road it's a great car, so we're keeping it. However, thanks to the locks & heated mirror issue, we are very unsure about buying a KIA in the future. I would suggest if, in one of these vans, you are attacked in a parking lot or hurt by the sliding door, you contact a lawyer. January 2017. we again have re-shod with brand new Cooper's CS5's and the open road handling is even better than the CS4's. it's still smooth, comfortable & has enough power to easily spin the wheels [which we do rarely] . We have generally learned to quickly re-lock the car after putting it in park, but it still infuriates me. Idiotic designs always do. However, we're still keeping it. The overall car is still quite good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2012 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Niro 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento