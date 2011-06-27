Used 2012 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

2012 Sedona 2012sedona , 01/22/2012 31 of 32 people found this review helpful We traded our 2011 Soul for this Sedona. The soul was a great little car but it was difficult for us to get in and out especially with artificial knees. We absolutely love our Sedona, we have the power package on it which gives you a lot of extras. We average round about driving 23-24 mpg. Not as good as the soul but it sure is a lot easier to get in and out of. The engine is very powerful and will throw you in the back seat if you kick the gas. It has a six speed transmission and we don't even feel it shift. At seventy mph it runs around 1600-1700 rpms. That in itself saves the engine greatly over times. With GM, and Ford quit making vans you only have a very few choices. Love it. Report Abuse

Good Minivan for the Price rob_longisland , 08/30/2011 27 of 29 people found this review helpful A good basic minivan. I was looking for a basic family transportation vehicle which I plan to drive till it drops, so trade in value is not a huge thing for me. I'm hoping to get the car up and over 150k miles during my time of ownership. The Kia fit the bill perfectly. My dealership was very fair and upfront with all the numbers. Nothing was hidden and everything was clearly explained. Received great financing at 2.9% for 60 months and substantial rebates as well. I was also able to negotiate the price of the vehicle close to the invoice price. Overall I got a vehicle at a price that could not be matched by any of the competitors for the same equipment level by thousands of dollars.

My Aircraft Carrier Mark , 09/11/2016 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought this mainly to carry myself and several larger RC model aircraft on almost daily 60 mile round trips to flying site. Grew quickly to really like this vehicle. At 91K miles its been perfect in reliability and still tight and rattle free as new. I appreciate the smooth and strong acceleration, ride and excellent handling. My gas mileage has been a consistent 24 mpg in mixed driving. OEM Yokohoma tires got noisier and noisier as they wore down, so replaced them early at about 49K miles with Generals which are much quieter with no loss of handling. Only thing I really miss is the fold into the floor center row seats found on the Chrysler minivans. I just take mine out and leave them home in the garage but would rather have the flexability of being there if I need them. Folding up against the front seats is available, but takes up too much needed room in my application. Dealers constant attempted upselling of servicing is annoying but follow the factory recommendations and it's not much of a burden at all. Would I buy it again? In a heartbeat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

WHAT THE BLEEP HAPPEND TO THE MPG ?!!?! amfrost , 11/05/2011 20 of 23 people found this review helpful The sticker states that this minivan get 18 city and 25 hwy, which I expected after purchasing the vehicle. After 2 months and over 1200 miles the best I've been able to get out of it is 16.5 MPG. For a 21.1 size gallon tank, I become extremely aggravated when I can't even drive 300 miles before I'm in need of a fill up. I felt that this was a rock solid value when I purchased it. Everything else about the van meets or exceeds my expectations. But if I wanted such horrendous gas mileage performance I should have just purchased an SUV!