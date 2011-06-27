Estimated values
2012 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,370
|$6,329
|$7,904
|Clean
|$4,206
|$6,089
|$7,575
|Average
|$3,877
|$5,611
|$6,919
|Rough
|$3,549
|$5,132
|$6,262
Estimated values
2012 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,785
|$5,480
|$6,843
|Clean
|$3,642
|$5,272
|$6,559
|Average
|$3,358
|$4,858
|$5,991
|Rough
|$3,073
|$4,443
|$5,422