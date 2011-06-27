Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/342 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3235 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach42 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure31.9 degrees
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearl Coat
  • Inca Gold Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearl Coat
  • Shale Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles