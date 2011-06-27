Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/342 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|front door pockets
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Front head room
|41.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|50.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|51.8 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Front track
|58 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|47.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3235 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4450 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|47.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.58 cd.
|Angle of approach
|42 degrees
|Maximum payload
|800 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|31.9 degrees
|Length
|155.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|93.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|58 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|P205/75R15 tires
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,215
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
