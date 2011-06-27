Estimated values
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$1,904
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,324
|$1,716
|$1,915
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,341
|$1,506
|Rough
|$746
|$965
|$1,096
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,164
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,364
|$1,950
|$2,252
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,524
|$1,770
|Rough
|$768
|$1,097
|$1,289
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,015
|$2,321
|Clean
|$1,271
|$1,816
|$2,097
|Average
|$994
|$1,419
|$1,649
|Rough
|$716
|$1,022
|$1,200
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,145
|$2,449
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,934
|$2,212
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,511
|$1,739
|Rough
|$784
|$1,088
|$1,266