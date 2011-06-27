Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews
All the problems you will encounter
Jeeps are Jeeps, they are temperamental, but if you correct the known problems in advance, they will be a faithful friend for life. (see suggested Improvements) Too bad Chrysler, didn't recall the know problems.
2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4.7L V8
This truck will take anything you can throw at it. It has amazing seats and design in my 2001 JGC 60th anniversary. I have used this truck for everything from off-road to sunday drives. I have recently installed halos, a new sound system, LED fog lights, a cold-air intake, and a high-output chip to make this vehicle roar and not once has it not met my standards. People used to tell me "It's a Jeep thing" and I completely get it now. This truck is more than capable off-road and can still dust most trucks on the road.
Can Drain Your Wallet
I was really excited about owning my first jeep and had great plans for it until the death wobble hit. All my suspension and steering components all wore out at about the same time and I had to put almost $1,000 into it just for parts and did the labor myself. Then as soon as I got it driving good again, the oil pan gasket started leaking. While the engine itself will run forever, be sure to take time to inspect all of the other components and have a mechanic check it over too.
2001 Jeep grand cherokee 4.7
Iv'e had my jeep from 2005 and got it with 150k on it I now have 256k jeep is still running great but did not get there easily. I had the computer go a couple of years ago and did 'nt know what was wrong until I brought to the dealer and the dealer told me it would be a couple of grand to fix for a new computer eventually I found a shop to put a used one in and the vehicle was fixed. Other than that the engine and tranny is still running strong but I have a small knock and I had another mechanic tell that the head need to be replaced. Simple fix at advance auto $30 bottle to seal that actually worked great. The Jeep is like a tank through bad weather of the NE no stopping it
Dependable
I bought the vehicle in 2004 just off of a lease program with 69,000 miles. I now have 177,000 miles and its running great. The transmission did give out at 148k but thats about normal. I bought it because of the legendary straight six. IMO and my only complaint with the vehicle is there should have been a recall on the window motors. All four window motors have been replaced over the years. All four with the same exact problem, the cable snapped overnight while the window was up. I was told the replacement motors all had a heavier cable. Comfort: about a year ago I thought i was ready for that cool looking Volvo XC90 ! Then I test drove one, couldn't wait to get out of it.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Cherokee
Related Used 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade