Used 1995 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

I own the limited edition Turquoise color XJR. The supercharger will blow your mind. With the accelerator to the floor, 0-60 seems like 4 seconds. I would NEVER buy a regular Jag after experiencing an R. Somewhere around 65k, our power steering went out, the oil light occasionally came on due to a defect, and the supercharger also has to be serviced every 3k miles. If not, it could go out on you and you will have ZERO power in the car. Other little parts in the inside broke off, like the tweeter covers on the rear doors, the knob for the mirrors, the rear break light (in the window), and the cup holder broke SEVERAL times.

