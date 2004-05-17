Used 1995 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

2 listings
XJR Reviews & Specs
  • 1996 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJR

    84,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,484

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJR

    96,982 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,596

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJR

Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Impressive Car
viper077,05/17/2004
I own the limited edition Turquoise color XJR. The supercharger will blow your mind. With the accelerator to the floor, 0-60 seems like 4 seconds. I would NEVER buy a regular Jag after experiencing an R. Somewhere around 65k, our power steering went out, the oil light occasionally came on due to a defect, and the supercharger also has to be serviced every 3k miles. If not, it could go out on you and you will have ZERO power in the car. Other little parts in the inside broke off, like the tweeter covers on the rear doors, the knob for the mirrors, the rear break light (in the window), and the cup holder broke SEVERAL times.
