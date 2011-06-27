Estimated values
2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,486
|$3,608
|$4,226
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,217
|$3,768
|Average
|$1,662
|$2,435
|$2,852
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,653
|$1,935
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$5,984
|$7,244
|Clean
|$3,275
|$5,336
|$6,459
|Average
|$2,461
|$4,039
|$4,889
|Rough
|$1,647
|$2,741
|$3,318
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,488
|$3,613
|$4,234
|Clean
|$2,213
|$3,222
|$3,775
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,438
|$2,857
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,655
|$1,939
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,110
|$2,978
|$3,456
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,655
|$3,081
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,010
|$2,332
|Rough
|$944
|$1,364
|$1,583