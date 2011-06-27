  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 XJ-Series
4.5
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Timing Chain Blown

Lost, 04/04/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Timing chain gone at 105,000 miles. Cost to replace engine quoted at $25,000. New car instead.

Bad transmission

rbinlex, 04/21/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Purchased from original owner, low mileage. Beautiful car, best ride ever IF you can keep it out of the shop. Never could get the heater to work properly, froze every winter. Difficult time finding a "good" jaguar mechanic that could troubleshoot. It seemed to always be something. Every time it went to the shop it was $600-$1000. The final straw was when the transmission went out at 79K. Resale value was so low I chose to not fix the car. What a shame. I'll never buy another one.

Sassyjag!

Linda Saddler, 02/18/2016
XJ8 4dr Sedan
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love driving this car. However, it is very important to read the books that come with the vehicle so you will know what to do if you have problems. Some things you and repair yourself. Unlike other vehicles, the parts under the hood are fairly visible making it easier to work with should you need a repair. I love it. Great for a retired person who drives around town at his/her leisure. I would not recommend it for someone who has to commute everyday. I will burn a lot of gas and you will have to add oil every 2 to 3 weeks.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Vanden Plas

hipir, 04/29/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Very comfortable, quiet car. Not a head turner but if you are beyond that in your life, this could be the car for you

Love Hurts

galewood478, 07/25/2011
15 of 19 people found this review helpful

I absolutely loved this car, was such a classic. However, I had to get rid of it after 2 transmission failures. It kept cracking drums within the transmission. There has yet to be a car designed that captured the stunning class and sophistication displayed by this Jag. Loved it, and as hard as it was to let her go, it proved impractical to keep fixing it over and over. Ford built it, so that should say something.

Research Similar Vehicles