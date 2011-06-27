Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
Timing Chain Blown
Timing chain gone at 105,000 miles. Cost to replace engine quoted at $25,000. New car instead.
Bad transmission
Purchased from original owner, low mileage. Beautiful car, best ride ever IF you can keep it out of the shop. Never could get the heater to work properly, froze every winter. Difficult time finding a "good" jaguar mechanic that could troubleshoot. It seemed to always be something. Every time it went to the shop it was $600-$1000. The final straw was when the transmission went out at 79K. Resale value was so low I chose to not fix the car. What a shame. I'll never buy another one.
Sassyjag!
I love driving this car. However, it is very important to read the books that come with the vehicle so you will know what to do if you have problems. Some things you and repair yourself. Unlike other vehicles, the parts under the hood are fairly visible making it easier to work with should you need a repair. I love it. Great for a retired person who drives around town at his/her leisure. I would not recommend it for someone who has to commute everyday. I will burn a lot of gas and you will have to add oil every 2 to 3 weeks.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Vanden Plas
Very comfortable, quiet car. Not a head turner but if you are beyond that in your life, this could be the car for you
Love Hurts
I absolutely loved this car, was such a classic. However, I had to get rid of it after 2 transmission failures. It kept cracking drums within the transmission. There has yet to be a car designed that captured the stunning class and sophistication displayed by this Jag. Loved it, and as hard as it was to let her go, it proved impractical to keep fixing it over and over. Ford built it, so that should say something.
