Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas Features & Specs

More about the 1996 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spindrift White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
