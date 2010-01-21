Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    152,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    86,083 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    54,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    84,050 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,293 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,979

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    91,902 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    71,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    70,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    52,066 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    110,800 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    101,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    47,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,375 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign
    used

    1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign

    51,336 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    85,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    154,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,755

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    75,950 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,991

    Details

  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (3%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Gorgeous big cat
DIC_CAMARILLO,01/21/2010
I'm very pleased to say that my gorgeous big cat is still running well. In fact, the only thing I've done is a few oil changes. I've put nearly 40,000 miles on her and she's been great. She came with Toyo tires that still have 40% left on them. Still on the same brakes as well. Rear axle has been leaking since I got her (can smell the diff oil), but no problems. Front left wheel bearing still makes the same noise. Gas mileage is pretty good on the freeway 24 mpg at 80 mph. City mpg isn't so good. I've received as many compliments on her as my Porsche Boxster and 911. When I drive people they comment on how nice a ride she has. I didn't think I would say it, but I love this car. An absolutely beautiful luxury car that makes me proud to own her.
