Estimated values
1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,874
|$3,478
|Clean
|$1,579
|$2,567
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,952
|$2,363
|Rough
|$802
|$1,337
|$1,619
Estimated values
1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,216
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,979
|$2,357
|Average
|$971
|$1,505
|$1,793
|Rough
|$654
|$1,031
|$1,229
Estimated values
1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$1,886
|$2,225
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,684
|$1,987
|Average
|$853
|$1,281
|$1,511
|Rough
|$574
|$877
|$1,036
Estimated values
1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,279
|$9,530
|$11,847
|Clean
|$4,701
|$8,511
|$10,581
|Average
|$3,545
|$6,472
|$8,048
|Rough
|$2,388
|$4,433
|$5,516