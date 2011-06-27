Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,608
|$8,565
|$10,720
|Clean
|$4,103
|$7,649
|$9,575
|Average
|$3,094
|$5,816
|$7,283
|Rough
|$2,084
|$3,984
|$4,991
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,802
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,502
|$2,968
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,903
|$2,258
|Rough
|$839
|$1,303
|$1,547
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,295
|$2,607
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,049
|$2,328
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,559
|$1,771
|Rough
|$786
|$1,068
|$1,214
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,517
|$2,991
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,248
|$2,672
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,709
|$2,032
|Rough
|$748
|$1,171
|$1,393
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$3,168
|$3,746
|Clean
|$1,886
|$2,829
|$3,345
|Average
|$1,422
|$2,151
|$2,545
|Rough
|$958
|$1,473
|$1,744
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$1,958
|$2,345
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,748
|$2,094
|Average
|$841
|$1,330
|$1,593
|Rough
|$567
|$911
|$1,092
Estimated values
1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$1,661
|$1,971
|Clean
|$977
|$1,483
|$1,760
|Average
|$737
|$1,128
|$1,339
|Rough
|$496
|$773
|$917