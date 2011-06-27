Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
You gotta love this car!
This car has been an unbelievable pleasure from the day I bought it. I bought it with 60,000 miles on it 3 years ago. It has been totally reliable, and garners a lot of attention. People often take pictures of it. I have a 95 Mercedes E320 sedan with a lot less mileage that has been a total lemon. The Jag is twice the car. I doubt that I will ever sell this car. Sometimes I just stare at it's beautiful coachwork. It is truly a work of art. If you can find a low mileage 94-96 XJS convertible buy it!
95 Vanden Plas
Bought this for my wife on her last birthday. Looked for 6 months for the right car and this is it. She loves everything about it. I steal it or should say I trade cars with her sometimes just for the fun of driving it. Many good comments from strangers about it's classic beauty. Wanted one for years but never look seriously. Only negative thing and it's not a biggie is the drivers area is a bit small
Perfect car
I bought this car in 1997 and car had 7500 miles. I was looking for sport car, but dealer was able to convince me to buy Jaguar. What a great choice. I still love this car even after 12 years of owning it. During this time I had 2 Mercedes and two BMW, all of which were driven by me and mostly by my wife and all of them were returned back to dealers at the end of lease. Jaguar still stays with me. At this point it's worth really nothing, but the way it drives, none of listed above could even get closer. The only non original parts on this car is rear shocks and battery. Of course filters and tires. My teenager is begging me to get another car and get him this one. He loves it too.
Elegance with power
This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. Suspension is excellent, and handling outstanding. The cooling system works efficiently, unlike my previous V12. Very effective brakes with strong acceleration, especially in 'sport' mode. Great tourer for two!!
A silky Feline
I bought this XJ 6 on E bay in Chicago and drove it home, the car was incredibly comfortable , 25 MPG on the trip, silky smooth to drive , and a joy to own. It had 82000 miles on it when purchased and now has 108000 .The battery is the only thing i have changed, it was the original battery from new. It is still a joy to drive. I do preventative maintenance and take care of scheduled service, this is my 5th Jag, I have owned Mercedes and BMW , all were problem cars , My Jags have been reliable and wonderfull to drive. They are very exclusive cars.
