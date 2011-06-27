Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,104
|$2,361
|Clean
|$1,454
|$1,873
|$2,102
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,410
|$1,586
|Rough
|$718
|$947
|$1,069
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,466
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,194
|$2,637
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,652
|$1,988
|Rough
|$681
|$1,110
|$1,340
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,747
|$2,094
|Clean
|$981
|$1,554
|$1,865
|Average
|$732
|$1,170
|$1,406
|Rough
|$484
|$786
|$948
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,466
|$1,744
|Clean
|$849
|$1,305
|$1,553
|Average
|$634
|$983
|$1,172
|Rough
|$419
|$660
|$790
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$3,147
|$3,781
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,801
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,109
|$2,539
|Rough
|$867
|$1,416
|$1,712
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,022
|$7,716
|$9,706
|Clean
|$3,570
|$6,867
|$8,644
|Average
|$2,667
|$5,170
|$6,519
|Rough
|$1,763
|$3,473
|$4,394
Estimated values
1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,780
|$3,350
|Clean
|$1,535
|$2,474
|$2,983
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,863
|$2,250
|Rough
|$758
|$1,251
|$1,516