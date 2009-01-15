Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,293 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,979

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    91,902 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    52,066 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    86,083 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    54,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    84,050 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    101,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    47,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,375 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    152,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign
    used

    1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign

    51,336 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Rouge
    used

    1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Rouge

    16,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,950

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    71,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    70,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    110,800 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    85,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    154,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,755

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    75,950 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ-Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.422 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (18%)
I like the XJ12, but...
Mark,01/15/2009
I bought the 1994 XJ12 (XJ81) because this was the only year it came in the XJ40 body style. The car seems heavy compared to the excellent XJ6 (XJ40), but the 6.0L V-12 delivers much more torque. Still, a poor trade off and the fuel consumption is hard to take. If you're a Jag guy, the car disappoints a little. If you're not a Jag guy stay far away - it will eat you out of house and home.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ-Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to