Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.2/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque336 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5350 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight4445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
