Vehicle overview

Much like an Olympic decathlete, the 2009 Infiniti M35 attempts to master several disciplines all at once. And like said decathlete, this mastery involves a subtle mix of athleticism and finesse. Serving as Infiniti's midsize offering, the M35 has a cracking V6 and sharp handling abilities to support its sporting credentials, while a luxurious interior, high-tech features and available all-wheel drive make this sedan ideal for daily commutes.

For 2009, the M35 has trained exhaustively in the off-season. Under the hood is a revised 3.5-liter V6, which now makes 303 horsepower, up from 275 hp last year. On rear-drive models, the V6 is matched to a new seven-speed automatic transmission, with the M35x continuing on with last year's five-speed auto. Curiously, the M35 didn't get the new (and more powerful) 3.7-liter V6 used in this year's G37, the M35's smaller cousin. The all-wheel-drive G moves to the seven-speed tranny, too.

That bit of sibling rivalry aside, the M35 is good enough to take a place on the podium among midsize luxury sport sedans. It doesn't quite reach the top all-around achievements set by the BMW 5 Series, nor does its road isolation match up to the Acura RL's or Lexus GS 350's. Hyundai's new Genesis is another vehicle to consider, as it provides much of the luxury experience but without the luxury price tag. These are subtle differences, however. For buyers wanting a sedan that can do everything well, the 2009 Infiniti M35 is worth consideration.