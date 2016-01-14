Used 2008 INFINITI M35 for Sale Near Me

35 listings
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    128,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,650

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    124,205 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,991

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    104,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Silver
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    80,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    85,564 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    167,714 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    96,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    163,707 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,888

    $948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    92,578 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35

    134,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,980

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    162,580 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Gray
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    96,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $1,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Light Brown
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    193,204 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,999

    $432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    198,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35

    117,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,325

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    118,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,050

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35

    157,189 miles
    Theft history, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    135,733 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,697

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M35

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M35
Overall Consumer Rating
4.942 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Best Car I ever Owned!
Neil Kamichoff,01/14/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
The M35 of this 2008 - 2010 generation is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned (Yes, I've owned, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lincoln and Cadillac, among others). Only downside to this car is that it's a bit thirsty. Over many, miles we've been averaging 19-20 MPG. However, this is probably the last series that still runs on REGULAR gas....and runs well.
