Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

360 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Q70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    31,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,999

    $6,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    13,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,700

    $4,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    22,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,890

    $6,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    31,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,980

    $5,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    32,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $5,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    21,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,998

    $4,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    32,554 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $4,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    28,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,261

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    52,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,987

    $5,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    30,703 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,988

    $4,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    61,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,297

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    40,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,897

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    62,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,988

    $5,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    68,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,995

    $4,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    33,658 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,987

    $2,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    19,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,500

    $2,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 in Silver
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q70

    12,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,251

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q70 L

    35,178 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,450

    $4,049 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI Q70

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q70
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Excellent value in a great car!
jhawk ,04/15/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If brand name is all that matters then yes please overpay for a German brand. I had a 2015 AWD Q50 premium and decided after 2 1/2 years to trade in for something a bit bigger. The dealership gave me an awesome deal on a 2017 Q70S AWD. A deal so good actually that I ended up paying less for this than I did for my Q50. Now I know this car does not fully compete against the finest midsize luxury cars but infiniti is always running deals on these so you have to put it in perspective. Infiniti does need to redesign to keep up with the latest but it is still is a fine and comfortable driving car. You have to put it in perspective when it comes to value: I paid $42,000 for a $57,000 stickered car and for that money with AWD, a sport package, bose radio, heated and cooled seats, navigation, sunroof, great seats, a comfortable ride and many standard features it was a no brainer. Not many cars you could consider for this price point that are this fun to drive and luxurious! The Q70 handles well, has good power, is very comfortable, good space for 4 people and is an attractive looking car and has AWD. For that type of money you can’t really ask for much more...plus this car is more fun to drive and more pleasant than the Q50 (more communication in the steering, quieter/more comfortable when cruising and has a better sound from the engine). Overall an great car at a excellent value price!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
Q70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI Q70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings