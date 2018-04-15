Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me
- 31,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999$6,776 Below Market
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q70 L13,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,700$4,918 Below Market
- 22,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,890$6,564 Below Market
- 31,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,980$5,042 Below Market
- 32,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$5,149 Below Market
- 21,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,998$4,165 Below Market
- 32,554 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$4,045 Below Market
- 28,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,261
- 52,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,987$5,121 Below Market
- 30,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,988$4,007 Below Market
- 61,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,297
- 40,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,897$2,835 Below Market
- 62,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,988$5,162 Below Market
- 68,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,995$4,660 Below Market
- 33,658 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,987$2,802 Below Market
- 19,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,500$2,852 Below Market
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q7012,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,251$2,407 Below Market
- 35,178 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,450$4,049 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70
jhawk ,04/15/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If brand name is all that matters then yes please overpay for a German brand. I had a 2015 AWD Q50 premium and decided after 2 1/2 years to trade in for something a bit bigger. The dealership gave me an awesome deal on a 2017 Q70S AWD. A deal so good actually that I ended up paying less for this than I did for my Q50. Now I know this car does not fully compete against the finest midsize luxury cars but infiniti is always running deals on these so you have to put it in perspective. Infiniti does need to redesign to keep up with the latest but it is still is a fine and comfortable driving car. You have to put it in perspective when it comes to value: I paid $42,000 for a $57,000 stickered car and for that money with AWD, a sport package, bose radio, heated and cooled seats, navigation, sunroof, great seats, a comfortable ride and many standard features it was a no brainer. Not many cars you could consider for this price point that are this fun to drive and luxurious! The Q70 handles well, has good power, is very comfortable, good space for 4 people and is an attractive looking car and has AWD. For that type of money you can’t really ask for much more...plus this car is more fun to drive and more pleasant than the Q50 (more communication in the steering, quieter/more comfortable when cruising and has a better sound from the engine). Overall an great car at a excellent value price!
