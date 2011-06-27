Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Sun/Moonroof [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive [U01] Premium Package Moonlight White Wheat; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 INFINITI Q70L with 40,288mi. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped INFINITI Q70L . In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI Q70L has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2015 INFINITI Q70L: The Q70 strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The Q70 hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a smaller car. The Q70 lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the Q70 sedan apart from other cars in its class. A base V6-powered Q70 starts below $50,000-- well below the opening price of a BMW 7-series or Audi A8. This model sets itself apart with advanced accident avoidance technology, plush interior upholsteries and trims, hybrid powertrain availability, Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude, and acceleration and performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BY1PR9FM831822

Stock: FM831822

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020