Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me
- $17,998
2014 INFINITI Q70 Base98,651 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California

Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1APXEM260153
Stock: 18856246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995
2014 INFINITI Q70 BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Ford - Wahoo / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR8EM320352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,980
2014 INFINITI Q70 Base102,144 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
[U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8EM260006
Stock: EM260006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$17,987
2014 INFINITI Q70 Base70,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR1EM320130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,682
2014 INFINITI Q70 Base97,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai - Ann Arbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR5EM320583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,997Great Deal | $4,076 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base55,709 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Premuim Package, Sport Package,20 Wheels, Touring Sport Package, Around View Monitor, 16 Speaker Bose Sound, Power Rear Sunshade, Navigation,Blind Spot, Sunroof, Voice CommandAt Audi Chandler we strive to make your Luxury buying experience a Luxury experience. Every Used car gets the following....Free Carfax on every car, Free 24hr Roadside assistance, 3-Day exchange no questions asked, Clear no Haggle pricing..... Call, Click, or stop by. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Premium Package, Sport Touring Package, 6 Speakers, Audio memory, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Sonar System, Telescoping steering wheel, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leatherette Seat Trim, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8FM540008
Stock: AP05559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $20,999Great Deal | $3,012 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base61,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 INFINITI Q70 4dr 3.7 AWD 4dr Sedan features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Hermosa Blue with a Java interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Front License Plate Bracket, Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Aluminum Front Windshield Trim, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Clearcoat Paint, LED Brakelights, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Tires: 245/50R18 V-Rated AS, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Chrome Grille, Chrome Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats and driver's memory settings, Power Rear Windows, 8-Way Driver Seat, Air Filtration, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru with Storage, Cargo Space Lights, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Analog Display, Full Cloth Headliner, Driver Foot Rest, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Audio, Front And Rear Map Lights, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert Chrome Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Leatherette Seat Trim, Rear Cupholder, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Valet Function, Outside Temp Gauge, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, Front Cupholder, Engine Immobilizer, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Ashtray, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Delayed Accessory Power, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Full-Time All-Wheel, 20 Gal. Fuel Tank, Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24-Valve V6 with VVEL, 150 Amp Alternator, 90-Amp/Hr 720CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR5FM562601
Stock: M562601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $18,990Great Deal | $1,949 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 L85,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH BMW of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry.EXCELLENT VALUEThis Q70L is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USWe go above and beyond to earn your business each time you visit. In short, you're going to enjoy your experience here. From knowledgeable sales people to factory-trained technicians, our team works together to ensure you get the solution that fits your needs and your lifestyle. BMW of Freehold is conveniently located on Highway 9 in Freehold, New Jersey. We welcome you to visit our dealership.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, PREMIUM PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR3FM831881
Stock: BF20S131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- $18,988
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base10,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoSource Draper - Draper / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, NAVIGATION / GPS, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 54889 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR9FM562472
Stock: 16841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $19,893Good Deal | $2,592 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base55,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Freeport - Freeport / New York
: GREAT MILES 55,312! Graphite Shadow exterior and Graphite interior, Q70 trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, [U01] PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, navigation and vehicle information systems, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Rear Sonar System, INFINITI Connection System Available safety, security and convenience service, Heated Steering Wheel, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, 8" VGA color touch-screen, XM NavTraffic w/Real-Time traffic information, XM Nav Weather reports and Bose streaming audio. INFINITI Q70 with Graphite Shadow exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 330 HP at 7000 RPM*. WHY BUY FROM US: At BMW of Freeport, you can find a large selection of new and previously owned BMW right in the Long Island area. This means that whether you are looking for a new or Pre-Owned BMW, you will find exactly what you are looking for with the help of our knowledgeable staff. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR3FM561057
Stock: FM561057T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $23,841Good Deal | $2,328 below market
Certified 2015 INFINITI Q70 Base26,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harte INFINITI - Hartford / Connecticut
INFINITI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY / CPO, Service Records Available, Clean Car-Fax, Bluetooth, Hands Free, Navigation / GPS, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Audio / MP3, SIRIUS/ XM Radio, Smart Entry System, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER *, Backup Camera, All Wheel Drive / AWD, Power Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated - Leather Seats, Pushbutton Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Premium Alloy Wheels, Auto/Off Headlights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Rear Sonar System. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ All Applicable Pricing Based on Standard Rate Financing with INFINITI Financial Service. ** Buy with Confidence. Call Today @ 866-568-0724 to Schedule a Test Drive. This Vehicle is Ready for Immediate Delivery!! ** Open Sundays by Appointment Only!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR1FM560862
Stock: I9232
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- $23,998Good Deal | $2,017 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 L56,817 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California

Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP9FM602166
Stock: 19132805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,498Fair Deal | $1,166 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 L40,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive [U01] Premium Package Moonlight White Wheat; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 INFINITI Q70L with 40,288mi. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped INFINITI Q70L . In addition to being well-cared for, this INFINITI Q70L has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2015 INFINITI Q70L: The Q70 strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The Q70 hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a smaller car. The Q70 lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the Q70 sedan apart from other cars in its class. A base V6-powered Q70 starts below $50,000-- well below the opening price of a BMW 7-series or Audi A8. This model sets itself apart with advanced accident avoidance technology, plush interior upholsteries and trims, hybrid powertrain availability, Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude, and acceleration and performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR9FM831822
Stock: FM831822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $20,995Fair Deal | $953 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base50,511 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [H01] Technology Package Sun/Moonroof [N10] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive [U01] Premium Package Hermosa Blue Wheat; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR3FM561687
Stock: FM561687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $26,998Fair Deal | $1,034 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 L36,202 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado

Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR6FM830627
Stock: 19070556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,250Fair Deal | $975 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base49,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sun/Moon Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, 20 Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Brakes, Sport Front Fascia w/Grille, Sport Package, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 22366 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2015 Moonlight White INFINITI 4D Sedan Q70 3.7X AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVELAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+At Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR6FM561182
Stock: STK561182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$21,948Good Deal
2015 INFINITI Q70 Base41,248 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER SEATS, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 7 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, BOSE Studio Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Rear Sonar System, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Suede-Like Headliner, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern. 2015 INFINITI Q70 3.7X DELUXE TOURING/PREMIUM AWD - $6K OPTIONS AWD Hermosa Blue 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVELWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR0FM562473
Stock: 562473C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $25,969Good Deal | $1,893 below market
2015 INFINITI Q70 L40,189 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PRXFM831957
Certified Pre-Owned: No