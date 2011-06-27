Vehicle overview

Le Miroir à Deux Faces, or The Mirror Has Two Faces, is the title of an enjoyable 1958 French comedy about a frumpy, unhappy woman who finds herself the center of attention after she undergoes beautification via major plastic surgery. Its plot could just as well have been the life story of Infiniti's original M45 sedan. Though well built and certainly fast, the cruiser simply didn't have the style, features or interior room to turn the heads of luxury car buyers. Infiniti put the car on the operating table for an intensive overhaul, and in 2006, the M was reborn as two stunning, capable, all-new performance sedans -- the M35 and M45.

With its understated good looks, the 2007 Infiniti M35 is attractive, but its appeal isn't merely cosmetic. The car's cabin is decadently spacious, with class-leading amounts of head- and legroom. Still, its accommodations don't quite equal those of competitors like the Audi A6 and Lexus GS 300 in terms of design and materials quality. Most folks, however, should find the M35's interior warm and inviting, bolstered by an extravagant array of standard amenities.

But what makes the Infiniti M35 a true knockout is the power resting beneath its hood. The car is motivated by a brawny 3.5-liter V6 that offers 275 horsepower. It's paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that offers an impeccable degree of responsiveness, making for fun times behind the wheel. Topping things off is a double-wishbone front, multilink rear suspension that doles out just the right mix of compliance and firmness.

If you like your luxury performance sedans heavy on luxury, the 2007 Infiniti M35 isn't your best option. Though pleasant, its cabin simply can't match rivals like the Audi A6 when it comes to chrome-ringed, leather-trimmed glamour. However, if performance and handling are your primary concern, you'll be happy with this Infiniti, which outdistances the competition when the rubber hits the road.