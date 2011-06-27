  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(100)
2007 INFINITI M35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular engine, confident handling, spacious cabin, abundant luxury features, outstanding transmission.
  • Noisy ride, non-intuitive center stack controls.
List Price Range
$7,481 - $9,325
Used M35 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Its cabin isn't quite as opulent as that of others in its class, but if you're looking for the luxury sport sedan that leads the pack in performance, the 2007 Infiniti M35 is the ride for you.

Vehicle overview

Le Miroir à Deux Faces, or The Mirror Has Two Faces, is the title of an enjoyable 1958 French comedy about a frumpy, unhappy woman who finds herself the center of attention after she undergoes beautification via major plastic surgery. Its plot could just as well have been the life story of Infiniti's original M45 sedan. Though well built and certainly fast, the cruiser simply didn't have the style, features or interior room to turn the heads of luxury car buyers. Infiniti put the car on the operating table for an intensive overhaul, and in 2006, the M was reborn as two stunning, capable, all-new performance sedans -- the M35 and M45.

With its understated good looks, the 2007 Infiniti M35 is attractive, but its appeal isn't merely cosmetic. The car's cabin is decadently spacious, with class-leading amounts of head- and legroom. Still, its accommodations don't quite equal those of competitors like the Audi A6 and Lexus GS 300 in terms of design and materials quality. Most folks, however, should find the M35's interior warm and inviting, bolstered by an extravagant array of standard amenities.

But what makes the Infiniti M35 a true knockout is the power resting beneath its hood. The car is motivated by a brawny 3.5-liter V6 that offers 275 horsepower. It's paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that offers an impeccable degree of responsiveness, making for fun times behind the wheel. Topping things off is a double-wishbone front, multilink rear suspension that doles out just the right mix of compliance and firmness.

If you like your luxury performance sedans heavy on luxury, the 2007 Infiniti M35 isn't your best option. Though pleasant, its cabin simply can't match rivals like the Audi A6 when it comes to chrome-ringed, leather-trimmed glamour. However, if performance and handling are your primary concern, you'll be happy with this Infiniti, which outdistances the competition when the rubber hits the road.

2007 INFINITI M35 models

The 2007 Infiniti M35 is a midsize luxury sport sedan. Buyers have the choice of three trims: base, x AWD and Sport. The base trim's generous standard features list includes leather upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, one-touch up-and-down power windows, dual-zone automatic climate control, wood trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated outside mirrors and an in-dash six-CD changer with MP3 playback capability. The x AWD trim adds all-wheel drive and heated and cooled front seats. The Sport trim trades wood accents for aluminum ones and adds rear active steering, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded wheels, adaptive xenon HID headlamps and front sport seats with larger bolstering.

Various option packages offer features such as a navigation system, a center-console-mounted DVD player, rearview camera, adaptive cruise control (which automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a selected following distance), a lane departure warning system, reclining/heated rear seats and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

2007 Highlights

In the wake of last year's redesign, the Infiniti M35 gets only minor changes for 2007. The car's luxury quotient increases with the addition of a standard 10-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a compass and a HomeLink remote transmitter. The car's Technology and Journey packages have been revised, and a new Advanced Package has been added.

Performance & mpg

The M35 features a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 275 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic with automanual capability and downshift rev-matching is standard. The car is offered in both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions. An M35x AWD we tested sprinted to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and ran the quarter-mile in 14.9 seconds. The V8-powered M45 hit 60 in 5.7 seconds and completed the quarter in 14.4 seconds.

Safety

Standard on the M35 are antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints for the front seats. An available lane departure warning system alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting. In IIHS crash tests, the M35 luxury sport sedan scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- for both frontal and side impact protection.

Driving

Though not as athletic as the V8-equipped M45, the M35's V6 still provides plenty of punch for most drivers. Braking performance is impressive, and a firmly tuned suspension provides excellent balance in the corners. The trade-off is steering that can feel a bit raw around town and a suspension that sharpens road irregularities, especially in the firm Sport model. When experienced on the highway, the car also exhibits a fair degree of engine and road noise. These flaws certainly don't make the 2007 Infiniti M35 uncomfortable to ride in, but it is noticeably less serene than others in its class.

Interior

The 2007 Infiniti M35's interior is well appointed and features leather seating and Brazilian Rosewood trim (aluminum with the Sport model). Its firm seats are highly adjustable, comfortable and heavily bolstered. Overall, the M's interior is well-built and attractive. However, the bar is raised pretty high in this category (which is, after all, home to cars like the Audi A6), and the M35's interior isn't quite as elegant and thoughtfully designed as that of others in its class. Relative to its rivals, materials quality is a bit spotty, and the layout of the center stack controls isn't as clean and intuitive as we'd like.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 INFINITI M35.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
100 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

253,154 Miles on her and still going strong
Greg Anderson,07/08/2015
x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought the car new and now my youngest daughter is ready to start driving. Except looking like a dad's kind of car show wants her. I have never had any issues with this car. It has been a pleasure to have for all these years. It now is worth way more to me than if I wanted to sell it or trade it in. I would own this car again and again after that. I wish that Americans would build this quality of a car.
Just what I wanted
bugsy69,10/20/2012
This is my fourth Infiniti (3 G's previously), and I couldn't be happier. Bought this '07 with 32k miles about two montha ago and it looks and drives like new. Loved my G's, but they were just a little on the small side for me. I'm a bigger guy (6' 225 lb) and this car fits me like a glove Made the mistake of buying low mileage, used BMW-won't do that again! This vehicle is exactly what I wanted: performance, handling, styling, comfort and (hopefully) great reliability.
Japanese BMW.
egpinaz,05/12/2011
This car is a monster. I bought a lease turn in with 16.8 K miles, non smoker car build in 09-07. I'm not too crazy about all the electronic doo dahs but have learned to get used to them. When you step on the gas this car really moves. Many of the reviewers have said the handling improves with Michelins. I put new Michelins on her today, and wow what a difference. Great car, great value. Next car is definitely going to be an Infiniti. My last car was a Japanese made Acura and I was very satisfied with her.
Unique choice
DomAMarc,10/22/2006
Uses a modified version of the platform in the 350Z and the G35 and shares some of their sporty and rough-around-the- edges "muscle-car" characteristics, while also overlapping some with German premium brands -- but without matching their finesse, quiet smoothness, and "aristocratic" style. You only get a five (not 6) speed manually shift-able automatic transmission, so highway mileage suffers; but, this car is all about fast acceleration, not about finesse or keeping mpg over 20. Inside, it has many of the upscale electronics you'd expect from Japan, yet includes a lot of the old-fashioned buttons too which I found tedious but some might like as familiar.
See all 100 reviews of the 2007 INFINITI M35
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 INFINITI M35 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 INFINITI M35

Used 2007 INFINITI M35 Overview

The Used 2007 INFINITI M35 is offered in the following submodels: M35 Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 INFINITI M35?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 INFINITI M35 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 INFINITI M35 x is priced between $7,481 and$8,050 with odometer readings between 118948 and139196 miles.
  • The Used 2007 INFINITI M35 Base is priced between $9,325 and$9,325 with odometer readings between 117649 and117649 miles.

Which used 2007 INFINITI M35s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 INFINITI M35 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 M35s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,481 and mileage as low as 117649 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 INFINITI M35.

Can't find a used 2007 INFINITI M35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M35 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,969.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M35 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,932.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 INFINITI M35?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

