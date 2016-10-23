Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

360 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Q70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    48,903 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,798

    $8,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    59,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,188

    $6,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    20,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,990

    $4,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    27,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    $7,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    61,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,247

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Light Blue
    certified

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    37,354 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,500

    $4,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    39,249 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,998

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    29,590 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    46,476 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $22,500

    $5,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Light Blue
    certified

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    23,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,555

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    26,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,490

    $3,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    25,027 miles

    $28,551

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Gray
    certified

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    36,289 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,495

    $3,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    11,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,999

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    26,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,998

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    32,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,763

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70 L

    16,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,800

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q70

    37,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,900

    $2,828 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. Used 2016 INFINITI Q70

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.37 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (29%)
not a brand slave
chip bunata,10/23/2016
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If you are looking for a RWD, very reliable, athletic, 6 cylinder, luxury car w impeccable fit and finish inside and out, and are not a brand slave to the ubiquitous grey/black/silver MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5, check out the Q70L. And you will pay $5K-$15K less than a similarly equipped MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5. On another note; I agree w other reviewers, the Bluetooth and app's are a bit dated. Chip
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
Q70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI Q70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings