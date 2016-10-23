Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me
- 48,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,798$8,074 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Rear Sonar System, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Rear Sonar System.Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy; numerous high-tech safety features are available; strong crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR4GM270956
Stock: 334757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 59,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,188$6,453 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP1GM630657
Stock: 630657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,990$4,418 Below Market
Executive Auto Sales - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR1GM720165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$7,073 Below Market
High Quality Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR0GM721159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,247
Toyota of Katy - Katy / Texas
New Price! Black 2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Active Trace Control, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning & Prevention, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Rear Sonar System, Technology Package. 844-221-8804 Please call us to make an appointment or for more photos. We have over 600 pre owned to choose from and one of the largest selections of Certified Toyota's in Texas. Thank you for shopping with us. ADVERTISED SALES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECON FEES !!! Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG If it is a deal you're chasin then come on down to I-10 and Mason. Only at Toyota of Katy! Call 844-221-8804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP1GM631422
Stock: K68672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 37,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500$4,984 Below Market
INFINITI of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
Certified. Blue 2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7X 4D Sedan AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Clean Auto Check, One Owner, Non-Smoker, 20" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Active Trace Control, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, BOSE Studio Surround Sound System, Deluxe Touring Package, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning & Prevention, Performance Tire & Wheel Package, Power Rear Sunshade, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Sport Brakes, Suede-Like Headliner, Technology Package, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern.INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty 72 months/Unlimited miles from original in-service date for vehicles over 15,000 miles & under 2 years old, 24 months/Unlimited miles from certified purchase date for vehicles over 15,000 miles & older than 4 years * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty.All New and Used INFINITI, leases and purchases, are eligible for free loaner cars and valet service within 50 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR1GM721249
Stock: 4867
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 39,249 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998$1,555 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 3994 miles below market average!Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy; numerous high-tech safety features are available; strong crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP2GM220491
Stock: 335378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 29,590 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, NAVIGATION / GPS, LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, MEMORY SEAT(S), REMOTE START, PARKING SENSORS, USB, XM RADIO.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 11073 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR3GM270480
Stock: C270480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 46,476 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$22,500$5,827 Below Market
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seat Trim, Memory Driver Seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Accident Free Carfax History, Great Service History, USB PORT, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control.Chestnut Bronze 2016 INFINITI Q70 3.7X 4D Sedan 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL AWDReviews: * Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy; numerous high-tech safety features are available; strong crash-test scores. Source: EdmundsVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR5GM270836
Stock: C20451A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 23,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,555
Austin INFINITI - Austin / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Hagane Blue 2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7X Deluxe Touring AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Local Trade, One Owner, Sunroof / MoonRoof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Full Safety Inspection Check, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, BOSE Studio Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Rear Sonar System, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Suede-Like Headliner, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR5GM721111
Stock: IP1754
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 26,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,490$3,354 Below Market
Royal Cadillac of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Lavishly luxurious, this 2016 INFINITI Q70L banished all limitations in creating every last detail. With a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission, this ride is an intoxicating mix of precise machining and charm. It is well equipped with the following options: MAJESTIC WHITE, JAVA, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [W01] PERFORMANCE TIRE & WHEEL PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 245/40R20 W-Rated AS Performance, Wheels: 20" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Sport Brakes, aluminum 4-piston opposed front calipers and 2-piston opposed rear calipers, [U01] PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, navigation and vehicle information systems, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Rear Sonar System, INFINITI Connection System Available safety, security and convenience service, Heated Steering Wheel, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, 8" VGA color touch-screen, XM NavTraffic w/Real-Time traffic information, XM Nav Weather reports and Bose streaming audio, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92] TRUNK MAT/NET & FIRST AID KIT, [K01] DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE -inc: soft touch material for armrests, door inserts, center console and knee pads, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern, additional seat bolstering, Suede-Like Headliner, BOSE Studio Surround Sound System, 16-speaker system, Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Power Rear Sunshade, and [E10] SPECIAL PAINT - MAJESTIC WHITE . Visit Royal Buick GMC Cadillac at 815 W Auto Mall Dr, Tucson, AZ 85705 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP8GM630011
Stock: C4484A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 25,027 miles
$28,551
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 INFINITI Q70 we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This INFINITI Q70 comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2016 INFINITI Q70: The Q70 strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The Q70 hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a smaller car. The Q70 lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the Q70 sedan apart from other cars in its class. A base V6-powered Q70 starts below $50,000-- well below the opening price of a BMW 7-series or Audi A8. This model sets itself apart with advanced accident avoidance technology, acceleration and performance, plush interior upholsteries and trims, Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude, and hybrid powertrain availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR9GM271049
Stock: GM271049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 36,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,495$3,786 Below Market
Beaverton INFINITI - Portland / Oregon
Wow, this is a RARE car! You won't find many Q70's around, but to find a Q70L (L for long wheel base) is an amazing discovery! This one comes Factory Certified, too, with a superb 100k mile warranty package (see below) offered at no additional cost to you! This Graphite Shadow 2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7X All-Wheel-Drive is so smooth, safe, luxurious and dependable! The value is incredible on these cars! This one comes with the Deluxe Touring Package, Performance Wheel & Tire Package, Premium Package, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission, 330-Horsepower 3.7-Liter V6, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose Premium Sound System, Climate Control, Heated/Cooled Climate-Controlled Leather Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, GPS Navigation System, Power Equipment Group, Power Sunroof, 20 Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Around View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection, ABS Brakes, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Rear Sonar System, Sport Brakes, Suede-Like Headliner, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern, Push-Button Ignition & more! Ride in style from now on and watch the compliments roll in! These are such a great value, and you'll love your commute from now on! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Free 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Free Roadside Assistance * Free Vehicle History Report (Carfax) * Like New Features (2 keys, floor mats, owner's manual) Why buy from us? As the ONLY Infiniti dealer in Oregon, we KNOW our product and give the best sales, service and parts experience! We give our Certified pre-owned vehicles a free pre-sale 167-point inspection, we offer a copy of the repair order, free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing and a 5-day exchange policy. We are located at 9500 SW Canyon Road in Portland, OR. At Beaverton INFINITI, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence. We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR4GM720550
Stock: 23047A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 11,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999$2,029 Below Market
Allan Vigil Ford of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Georgia
White 2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVELOdometer is 23448 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP6GM631271
Stock: U9934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 26,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,998$2,245 Below Market
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR6GM720095
Stock: 18933630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,763$1,263 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida
*****2016 INFINITI Q70L 3.7 RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Majestic White with Graphite Leather Seats.Only 32442 MilesHeavily Optioned with TECHNOLOGY PACAKGE - DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE - PREMIUM PACKAGE - and More!!!Enjoy these options and more.... Adaptive Cruise-Heated and Cooled Seats-Heated Steering Wheel-Nav-Sunroof-Leather........WELL EQUIPPED - WELL APPOINTED - EXCEPTIONALLY PRICED!!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Deluxe Touring Package (BOSE Studio Surround Sound System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Silver-Powdered White Ash Wood Accents, Premium Stitched Meter Hood, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Suede-Like Headliner, and Unique Quilted Seat Pattern), Premium Package (Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, and Rear Sonar System), Technology Package (Active Trace Control, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning & Prevention, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)), 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.At Volvo Cars of Naples we offer Market Based Pricing. Looking to get Top Dollar for your Car, Truck, or Van? We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Shop 24/7 @ www.VolvoCarsofNaples.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP9GM630793
Stock: VP630793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 16,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,800$2,510 Below Market
Autohaus BMW of Maplewood - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR4GM720001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900$2,828 Below Market
Keene Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Keene / New Hampshire
New Arrival*** All Wheel Drive.. I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go! This Luxury Vehicle has less than 38k miles.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof... We give every vehicle that comes in a tough 70-point inspection to give you peace of mind and confidence in how we do business. Call us today to inquire. 603-357-0808
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR6GM270392
Stock: T741T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70
- 5(57%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(29%)
