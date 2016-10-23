Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 INFINITI Q70 we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This INFINITI Q70 comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2016 INFINITI Q70: The Q70 strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The Q70 hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a smaller car. The Q70 lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the Q70 sedan apart from other cars in its class. A base V6-powered Q70 starts below $50,000-- well below the opening price of a BMW 7-series or Audi A8. This model sets itself apart with advanced accident avoidance technology, acceleration and performance, plush interior upholsteries and trims, Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude, and hybrid powertrain availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JN1BY1AR9GM271049

Stock: GM271049

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020