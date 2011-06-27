Vehicle overview

The 2012 Infiniti M aspires to be both a luxury car and a sport sedan. This can be a difficult balance to strike, as shoppers in each of these segments often have opposing expectations. Sport-sedan shoppers usually prize a car that offers visceral engagement, whereas the average luxury-car shopper seeks a more gracious driving experience. In the end, the M delivers a mix that favors sport-sedan territory; it's the most performance-oriented choice in its segment, blending opulent accommodations with brawny engines and keenly attuned handling.

Available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the M comes with a choice of three powertrains. Pleasingly, there isn't a dud among the bunch. The M37 has the smallest engine of the trio, a 3.7-liter V6 good for 330 horsepower, a rating that makes it more powerful than any other V6 in its class. At the top of the range is the M56, whose 5.6-liter 420-hp V8 makes it, like the M37, one of the most muscular choices in its segment.

Sitting between these two on the power spectrum is the new M Hybrid. The Hybrid combines a 3.5-liter V6 with an electric motor for a total of 360 hp. As with most other hybrid models, the M35h is a full hybrid, which means it can move under electrical power alone (up to 62 mph, says Infiniti, though that's likely with a very light foot). Electrical power is stored in a lithium-ion battery pack, and this in turn helps the M35h achieve both V8-like acceleration and fuel economy comparable to that of a four-cylinder sedan.

In addition to prodigious power, the M also offers a wide array of cutting-edge technology. You'll find comfort features like the Forest Air purification system, designed to guide air flow within the cabin so it resembles that of a gentle breeze, and performance features like Active Trace Control, which enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners. Meanwhile, the usual convenience and comfort amenities live in a cabin rich with handsome design and superior materials.

The M's biggest flaw is its ride quality, which might be too firm for some luxury-minded shoppers (especially when fitted with the Sport package). Though the Infiniti M has sporting intentions, rivals like the 2012 BMW 5 Series and 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class react to the road with more refined manners. The technology-oriented 2012 Audi A6 and affordably priced 2012 Hyundai Genesis are also worth checking out. But for shoppers interested in a luxury sport sedan that puts "sport" front and center, the M presents the most involving game in town.