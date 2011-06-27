  1. Home
2003 INFINITI M45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Brawny V8 engine, capable handling, plenty of luxury features, reasonable price.
  • Limited rear-seat legroom and trunk space, fussy control layout.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable Japanese sedan that makes a worthwhile alternative to Germany's midsize stalwarts.

Vehicle overview

It seems as if automakers have been devoting the lion's share of their resources toward developing vehicles that target the hormonally charged and adventuresome lately, cranking out a spate of crossovers and hot rod hybrids in an effort to curry youth-market favor. But what if you're a consumer who didn't just recently graduate from zit-faced adolescence, and aren't interested in street racing or trailbusting in the mountains? If this older and less rambunctious buyer is you, take heart: Infiniti has a vehicle that may strike your fancy. Its powerful new front-engine, rear-wheel-drive M45 performance sedan boasts styling that's sedate as opposed to splashy, and seems built to satisfy those with quieter, more mature tastes.

The M45 offers the sort of sheetmetal that would never get accused of walking on the wild side; viewed head-on, it calls to mind the infinitely unobtrusive Ford Crown Victoria, with a front end that's broad and low. Wide rectangular high-intensity discharge xenon headlamps light the way, flanking a prominent, chunky grille. In back, rear overhang is significant. Should you wish to give the vehicle a sportier feel, large 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels and high performance tires are available.

Inside, the vehicle offers sport-contoured, leather-swathed front bucket seats, with an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat. The vehicle also offers optional climate-controlled seats designed to optimize passenger comfort by utilizing both heating and cooling functions. Genuine wood trim (colored, unfortunately, in a not-found-in-Nature smoke-graphite hue) puts the emphasis on luxury. A performance-oriented instrument cluster features orange lighting that silhouettes the gauges. The M45 also offers a Vehicle Information System governed by a multi-function LCD screen, with a DVD-based navigation system and Infiniti Voice Recognition offered as options. Standard goodies include a 240-watt seven-speaker Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer, automatic dual-zone temperature control and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Optional on the M45 is an intelligent cruise control system that, says Inifinti, uses lasers to sense vehicles ahead and adjusts speed to maintain a selected distance; a voice recognition system and a tire pressure monitor are also optional. Safety is addressed via dual stage front supplemental airbags, front seat side-impact supplemental airbags, front and rear curtain side-impact supplemental airbags and active head restraints for the front seats.

The M45 is powered by an aluminum-alloy, double overhead-cam, 4.5-liter V8 that generates 340 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, mated to a five-speed automatic tranny with manual shift mode. Performance features include brake assist and traction control systems, as well as a vehicle dynamic control system that improves stability in understeer, oversteer or adverse road conditions. In front, the M45 rides on an independent strut suspension with coil springs, with an independent multi-link suspension bringing up the rear.

If you'd like to nab an M45 for yourself, you've got the choice of several equipment packages. Included in the Comfort and Convenience Package are memory seats, electrochromic mirrors and heated outside mirrors; the fully loaded Technology Package includes the Infiniti Navigation System and intelligent cruise control. Finally, the Premium Package includes all the features offered in the Technology Package, plus climate seats and a voice recognition system. Available factory options include sunroof, chrome wheels and natural-color maple wood trim.

Once you get past its generic looks, the M45 proves -- with a host of useful safety and comfort systems -- that it has quite a lot to offer. And at this point, the sedan seems positioned to sell for fewer bills than the competition -- which makes it very attractive indeed.

2003 Highlights

The M45 performance sport sedan comes standard with class-leading V8 performance and a long list of world-class amenities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI M45.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
108 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's Like driving a Race Horse
Lori D. Moore,04/05/2018
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
If you want to take long cross country trips and are my age (63) then take breaks so you don't get sore. The seats are sports car seats, not plushy cushy seats. The suspension isn't soft or cushy either but let me tell you, hang onto your hat when you give it the gas!! You don't really need to slow down much to take a corner. There just isn't any body roll and this car can deliver. I grew up with the 1960's muscle cars and everything that went with it. I am female and a great grandmother, but I do enjoy driving in a sporty manner. Since I live in So Cal, I can drive the freeways with "authority". My M45 is 15 years old now and has 137K miles on it. Have NEVER had a repair on this car. Just the normal maintenance stuff. Now that it is older, there are more road noises that I hear and my CD player quit working but what would one expect at this age? The M45 doesn't like our dirt roads much and it doesn't absorb the stutter bumps very well but it does love a mountain road and a remote road where you can loosen up the reins and let her run. When you have it in the manual mode, it seems to lunge forward and you need to be prepared for that at a stop sign. Alot of people think the manual mode is worthless, but they don't let it wind out enough. Honestly, you need to have this car for a while and really learn how to drive it. In the years that I have had the M45, I have seen only 2 others like it. When I have taken to get tires or an oil change, the comments you hear are "This sure is a nice car and you don't see M's on the road" It is a very capable car especially for its weight but that is something I like because you feel like the car is solid and "on the road" not "floating above it". If you are looking for a strictly luxury car, then you probably won't think it's all that but if you want a combination of luxury and high performance, this is the one for you. The instrument panel some people find confusing but all you need to do is read your owners manual and you will see how easy it really is. There are multi-function controls so you need just to touch the component you wish to control and then look at the buttons numbered 1-6 and push the one that is appropriate. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!! THIS CAR IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!
NICE Car Bad Back Seat
logan2744,06/18/2014
Purchased the car about 8 months ago. It had 124,000 miles on it. I was on a local government auction site and saw it. I wasn't even looking for a car. I was actually looking for something else not car related. It had issues. Needed paint, starter, driver seat and some tlc. I checked for recalls and found that it had 2 recalls that needed to be done. Infiniti fixed them. While at the Infiniti Shop they saw that the gas gauge wasn't working properly. That was a $1000.00+ to repair. So after getting it painted, a new driver seat, starter and putting some tlc in it at an additional cost of $1000.00+ I finally think I have a great running car. Car has some get up to it.
The Original M45, a thinking man's perf. car
Tarek Wally,06/30/2018
4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
In my opinion the styling is timeless, has aged well, and is very distinctive. I always have people coming up to me asking what it is, particularly in the captivating Red Garnet Fire paint. The acceleration is amazing, even more so at freeway speeds when you put the pedal down, the 5 speed auto downshifts to third and in no time you're at triple digit speeds, all the while the 4 cam V8 sounds exhilarating and happily loves to rev. Thankfully the 4 wheel discs slow with authority. In winter or slick conditions it's smart to be gentle on the throttle and I had no worries when winter tires are swapped in. Having never been stuck in Minnesota winters is a tribute to the predictable nature of the chassis and good driving skills. The biggest drawback is fuel economy, followed by rear seat leg room. The only seat you need to care about is the driver seat. It's a big shame these are such rare cars.
Jeckyll and Hyde
qualityfirst1,01/21/2010
I still believe this car is a Jeckyll and Hyde. We're still enjoying the power, but the transmission isn't very responsive and the manual mode is worthless. The seats are comfortable and have nice amenities, but the driver's seat squeaks now. We still love all the gadgets, but they are difficult to use. We've encountered more issues, but we do have 108K miles now. The exhaust manifold was changed under warranty. Now it's cracked again - poorly engineered. We still burn a quart every 1,000 miles (108 quarts so far!) Tire wear is phenomenal. The originals ran 28K miles. The second set were Essenzia and were just changed. The new Hankook Ventas don't feel very good on the car.
See all 108 reviews of the 2003 INFINITI M45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2003 INFINITI M45 features & specs
More about the 2003 INFINITI M45
More About This Model

Inevitably, the sort of overwhelming concerns that arise from viewing cable network news or rereading the issues of Harper's on the bathroom floor fall away gently, forgotten in our efforts to keep on with the everyday routine — I must fulfill obligations, maintain appearances and not stop to think until bedtime when I can give all of my attention to a best-selling hardcover book. New problems may nag at us during the day, but at least they aren't so insurmountable. For example, you want a rear-drive luxury sedan propelled by a V8 that puts out 300 horsepower but don't want to spend more than $45,000. Forget option A (settle for a less powerful car) and B (find an extra $5,000 to $10,000 in the budget) for the moment, if you don't mind, and consider our subject here: Infiniti's 2003 M45, a rear-drive sedan worthy of 340 horses priced at $42,845.

Like you, Infiniti wants to fill a void in the driveway. The company fears it's missing out on buyers who want something more than a G35 or I35, both of which start out under $30,000, but something less than a Q45, which starts out above $50,000. Possessing quite a bit more in the way of financial resources than you, the hypothetical luxury car buyer, Infiniti has come up with the all-new M45. On the outside it's about the same size as the Q but offers somewhat less interior room (think of it as a midsize luxury sedan) and feature content, and happily, more in the way of performance. With exterior styling identical to that of its Japanese market-equivalent, the Gloria, and similar to that of the Cadillac DeVille, the M is unlikely to offend upon a first sighting — or invoke a strong reaction of any kind. An Infiniti executive pressed us for our thoughts on whether its sheet metal would appeal to American consumers; we hemmed and hawed and took another sip of wine.

Once we were seated behind the wheel, the M45's exterior aesthetics ceased to matter to us. (Whether feelings of indifference are acceptable at this price, we leave you to decide.) Certainly, the power train offers much to like. Mash the accelerator pedal in any situation and witness the soundless awakening of the sedan's 32-valve DOHC 4.5-liter V8, which, as in the Q45, puts out 340 hp at 6,000 rpm and 333 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. A five-speed automatic with automanual capability is standard, and gearing is identical to the 2003 Q's (new for the year). A shorter 3.133:1 final drive ratio gives the M45 a bit more zip than 2001 and 2002 Q45's, and during our short drive through California's Napa Valley, acceleration to extra-legal speeds was an effortless process. Engine sounds were hushed, and the exhaust note wasn't noticeably boisterous — a good thing for those who want an alternative to the Lexus GS 430 but possibly disappointing for those who prefer a show of flexed muscles. One thing to keep in mind: the M45 weighs in at 3,851 pounds (about 50 more than a Q45) and has almost the same drag coefficient. While still fast, the M doesn't have a significant advantage over the Q in this regard. Fuel economy is rated at 17 mpg in the city and 23 on the highway.

Upon reaching the winding two-lane stretches of roads, we soon realized the M45's edge in handling. While the Q is a cruiser replete with a comforting ride and light steering, the M really could be called sporting. The M is a couple inches shorter (in terms of overall length and height) and narrower than the flagship, and it has a 110.2-inch wheelbase (compared with 113) and a 59.4-inch track front and rear (compared with 62.2 and 61.4, respectively). It also rides on a much firmer version of the Q's fully independent front strut/rear multilink suspension. At the product launch, an engineer explained that virtually every component had been altered in some way to provide the sportier ride that the company believes will please the target audience (80 percent male, 80 percent married, median age of 48 and median annual income of $145,000, by the way). This tightened setup is under consideration for inclusion in the Q45's sport package, a nearby executive added, to give buyers more substantial gains in performance.

In any case, our M45 test vehicle definitely had a taut ride and felt balanced and stable through the turns, though you still get some body roll. A standard set of 18-inch wheels and 235/45WR18 high-performance Bridgestone Turanzas (all-season tires of the same size will be a no-cost option) contributed to the effort, as did the steering, which had more progressive weighting, such that the wheel offered ample amounts of heft as speeds increased. While we're not prepared to call the M45 the end-all sport sedan in its price range after this preliminary drive, buyers who find the pricey V8 versions of the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar S-Type and Mercedes-Benz E-Class out of comfortable reach may appreciate the value this Infiniti offers.

Ride quality was sufficiently smooth on the highway, but the suspension allowed quite a bit of harshness to invade the cabin during quick acceleration over bumps and broken pavement along our route — to the point that we felt Lexus-type buyers might be put off. In addition, the M45's 40-foot turning radius made it a bit cumbersome in parking lots (the Q45 turns a 36.1-foot circle).

The M wears a full set of vented disc brakes, supplemented by ABS and the usual luxury car fare — electronic brake force distribution and brake assist. Infiniti's VDC stability control system is also standard. This system should help out on slick roads where skids are likely to occur; on dry roads, it seemed a little too eager to put a damper on the fun, so we switched it off temporarily.

Inside the cabin, the emphasis is on luxury and technology. As such, every M45 is furnished with leather upholstery and real bird's-eye maple accents. Stereo, climate and trip computer functions are managed by an LCD screen that uses a truncated joystick in favor of a touchscreen system (the same setup as in the Q45). An optional technology package ($2,700) will set you up with a DVD-based nav system, laser-based intelligent cruise control (when in cruising mode, this system senses vehicles ahead and adjusts your speed to maintain a selected following distance) and a 7-inch LCD in lieu of the standard 5.8-inch display. None of the M45s on hand were equipped with this package, however, and we found the LCD setup labor-intensive to use while driving, even when making the simplest stereo and climate adjustments. We wish that Infiniti had used standard sets of controls, at least in cars without the navigation system. One can offset this difficulty by opting for the Premium Package, which includes Infiniti's voice recognition technology.

In spite of this ergonomic irritation, we found the rest of the interior mostly to our liking. The controls were easy to find and use, and while unable to impart the sumptuous, airy feel of the Q45, the cockpit has a dignified business-class aura and should be roomy enough for most. The standard wood inlays are a dark smoke color — we examined a car with a light interior and found the contrast pleasant enough. We then drove a car with a dark gray interior with traditional maple-color wood accents (a $300 option) and thought they added warmth to what would otherwise have been a dour interior. Overall, the interior materials seemed acceptable for this price class with ample soft-touch surfaces on the dash and doors; we did find a few plastics and rubbery materials that seemed out of place, but an Infiniti exec assured us that they would be replaced by higher-quality textiles in production models.

The front seats include a moderate amount of bolstering on the seatback and seat bottom to hold you in place during enthusiastic driving, as well as standard 10-way power adjustment for the driver (including a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel). The front passenger gets only four-way power adjustment. Both seats feature active head restraints to help prevent whiplash if the M45 is rear-ended. Spring for the Premium Package, and you'll be able to heat or cool your backside as desired. We weren't overly impressed by the rear seat's accommodations. While the bench provides sufficient cushioning and thigh support, legroom is sparse at 32.5 inches and the front seatbacks would benefit from additional padding. Additionally, in spite of the car's lengthy rear overhang, engineers could only carve out 13.4 cubic feet of trunk capacity. On the plus side, the trunk latches shut on its own so that it's not necessary to give a good slam every time.

Other standard features on the M45 include one-touch up and down driver and front-passenger windows; dual-zone automatic climate control; a 225-watt, seven-speaker Bose sound system with steering-wheel controls and (unfortunately) a glovebox-mounted six-disc changer; a vehicle security system and xenon headlights. Passive safety features include side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for the front and rear. If you're looking for useful items like auto-dimming mirrors, seat memory and a full-size spare tire, then you'll want to make sure your M has the Comfort and Convenience Package ($950). Only cars that have this package qualify for Premium Package treatment ($2,200), which buys the voice recognition, climate-controlled seats and a sunroof. Satellite radio is a $400 option and you can choose either XM or Sirius.

There are other things to spend your earnings on besides a luxury car, so we won't insult you with the suggestion that buying an M45 makes good financial sense. But if you've already decided that your next car will be a rear-drive luxury car that makes at least 300 hp and has a fair amount of athletic ability and fun technology, you should put this Infiniti on your test drive list.

Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Overview

The Used 2003 INFINITI M45 is offered in the following submodels: M45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 INFINITI M45?

