Consumer Rating
(7)
2016 INFINITI Q70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy
  • numerous high-tech safety features are available
  • strong crash-test scores.
  • Rides stiffly on imperfect pavement
  • base V6 engine can be noisy
  • lack of features for the long-wheelbase model.
INFINITI Q70 for Sale
List Price Range
$29,230 - $32,000
Used Q70 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Do you like the idea of owning a luxury sedan that's not one of the usual suspects? The Infiniti Q70 fills the bill, and offers powerful engines, an available hybrid version and even an unusual long-wheelbase body style for enhanced rear-seat legroom. Let's see how else this luxury sedan stacks up.

Vehicle overview

Despite switching to a new name a couple of years ago, the 2016 Infiniti Q70 (n&eacute;e Infiniti M) is certainly showing its age. But while its refinement and feature content have fallen behind the pack, this midsize luxury sedan still offers a notable perk, namely, a long-wheelbase variant that sets it apart in this price range.

Although the sheet metal of the 2016 Infiniti Q70 has been untouched since it debuted in 2011, it is still a handsome luxury sedan.

The Q70L, as the stretched version is called, adds a significant 5.9 inches of rear legroom, so you might be thinking it's a cost-effective alternative to large executive sedans like the Mercedes S-Class. Unfortunately, it largely lacks the extra rear-seat accoutrements that help make the big Benz and its rivals feel special; it's really just about the space. The Q70 also offers an exceptionally stout base engine for the segment, as its standard 3.7-liter V6 pumps out 330 horsepower. But there's a catch here, too &;mdash; this engine doesn't feel as energetic as its output suggests, and it doesn't sound that good, either.

The stiff competition in this segment doesn't help the Q70's cause. Though pricier, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts a superior range of engines, including a diesel that gets better fuel economy than the Q70 Hybrid. Much the same can be said of the 2016 BMW 5 Series, while the 2016 Audi A6 separates itself with its crisp, elegant design. There's also the smartly redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF and the all-new 2016 Cadillac CT6 with its generous accommodations and flagship styling. The Infiniti Q70, which received an Edmunds "C" rating, simply doesn't stand out in this strong field.

2016 INFINITI Q70 models

The 2016 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is offered in two main trim levels &;mdash; 3.7 and 5.6 &;mdash; signifying the V6 and V8 engines, respectively. Both are also available in long-wheelbase Q70L form, in which case they are technically classified as large sedans. The Q70 Hybrid can be had only in short-wheelbase form.

Standard features for the Q70 3.7 and Q70 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a soft-close trunk lid, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats with power lumbar, driver memory settings, wood interior trim, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch infotainment display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite radio.

The Q70 Hybrid also gets different shocks, while the Q70L 3.7 adds soft-close rear doors, rear reading lamps, a rear 12-volt power outlet and heated rear seats.

Upgrading to the Q70 5.6 adds a Premium package (optional on lesser trims) that includes a navigation system, voice controls, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system with moving object detection, an 8-inch display, Infiniti Connection telematics and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio. The Q70L 5.6 gets the same handful of upgrades as the Q70L 3.7.

The Deluxe Touring package includes a premium 16-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery with added seat bolstering, silver-powdered wood trim, a simulated suede headliner and an upgraded gauge hood with exposed stitching. A Sport Touring package adds only the 16-speaker Bose system and the power rear sunshade to the Q70 3.7. The Technology package adds adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and prevention, a collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with lane-change assist and an Active Trace Control system that assists the driver in keeping the car on its intended path during cornering.

The Performance Tire and Wheel package (not available on the Hybrid) gets you 20-inch wheels, all-season performance tires and upgraded brakes. The Sport package is offered on standard-wheelbase models and includes 20-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, paddle shifters, sport seats, aluminum pedals, a leather-stitched gauge pod, a sport steering wheel and shift knob, and unique front exterior styling.

The Premium Select Edition package (standard-wheelbase, non-hybrid Q70s only) adds dark chrome exterior trim, a dark rear bumper finisher, a rear spoiler, different 20-inch wheels with all-season performance tires, upgraded brakes, premium leather upholstery, the simulated-suede headliner, aluminum interior trim and illuminated door sills.

The cabin of the Infiniti Q70 is well-appointed, with comfy seats and plenty of features.

2016 Highlights

The Infiniti Q70 offers a new Premium Select Edition package on all standard-wheelbase models except the hybrid. It is otherwise unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The base 2016 Infiniti Q70 employs a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. All Q70 models come with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available on non-hybrid models.

In Edmunds testing, a Q70L 3.7 accelerated to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, a quick time for a base engine but unremarkable for a 330-hp sedan. The EPA rates the Q70 3.7 at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). With AWD, it drops to 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway).

The Q70 5.6 uses a 5.6-liter V8 with 420 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. The EPA rating is 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) with RWD and 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with AWD. In Edmunds testing, a Q70 5.6 sprinted to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, an average performance for a midsize luxury sedan with an upgraded engine.

The Q70 Hybrid employs a 3.5-liter V6 that works in conjunction with an array of lithium-ion batteries that power a 50-kilowatt electric motor. Combined output comes to 360 hp, while the EPA rates it at 31 mpg combined (29 city/34 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2016 Infiniti Q70 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Buyers can also add options that include lane-departure warning and prevention, a blind-spot monitor with lane-change assist, forward and rear collision warning with autonomous braking and a surround-view parking camera system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q70 5.6 with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while a Q70L 3.7 needed 120 feet on all-season tires. The former distance is a few feet longer than average for a midsize luxury sedan with summer tires, but the latter is class competitive.

In crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Q70 received the top five-star rating overall, including five stars for total side-impact protection, and four stars for total frontal protection. The long-wheelbase Q70L received the same four-star ratings for frontal protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Q70 its highest score of "Good" in the small- and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The Q70 also received a "Superior" rating for its optional crash-mitigation technologies.

Driving

Most drivers will find the 3.7-liter V6's power adequate, though it doesn't give a rush of power like the turbocharged engines from competitors. Getting up to speed or passing slower traffic does require a solid stomp on the accelerator, which makes the engine sound strained and coarse. The more fuel-efficient Q70 Hybrid is also more powerful and strikes an appealing balance in the middle of the lineup. Not surprisingly, the V8-powered Q70 5.6 packs a stronger punch, but it lacks the satisfying pin-you-to-your-seat rush that you might expect from 420 hp.

In regards to both power and handling, the Q70 comes up short.

In terms of ride comfort, the Q70 simply comes up short. The standard suspension is stiffer than its rivals and has a tendency to point out every flaw in the road. Opting for the sport-tuned suspension or larger wheels exacerbates this problem. Surprisingly, wind noise can be tiresome, especially on longer road trips.

With the stiffer ride, a fair assumption would be that the Q70 must handle well, but the heavy yet vague steering feel and the vehicle's perceived weight don't encourage spirited driving. While the car responds well to driver commands, it doesn't inspire confidence on a winding road. When it comes to ride comfort and driver engagement, competing sedans represent better choices than the 2016 Infiniti Q70.

Interior

For the most part, the Infiniti Q70's cabin benefits from high-quality materials and solid craftsmanship. The infotainment system may lack the eye-catching modernity of its rivals, but its mix of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a multipurpose control knob is at least intuitive and easy to operate. We like it, but tech-savvy folks might find it a little antiquated. They'll also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

Redundant controls help make the 2016 Infiniti Q70's infotainment system easy to use.

The standard-wheelbase Q70 provides a goodly amount of head- and legroom in all seats, allowing for adult-sized rear passengers. The Q70L stretches the car out and increases rear legroom by 5.9 inches, but the absence of typical long-wheelbase options makes it feel oddly barren. There are no rear controls for climate or audio, for example, nor are there amenities like massaging seats, footrests or a rear entertainment system.

Trunk capacity for the Q70 and Q70 L tops out at 14.9 cubic feet, which is about average for midsize luxury sedans. The Q70 Hybrid's 11.3-cubic-foot trunk is smaller to make room for the batteries.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI Q70.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

not a brand slave
chip bunata,10/23/2016
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If you are looking for a RWD, very reliable, athletic, 6 cylinder, luxury car w impeccable fit and finish inside and out, and are not a brand slave to the ubiquitous grey/black/silver MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5, check out the Q70L. And you will pay $5K-$15K less than a similarly equipped MB E350, Lexus GS350, or BMW 5. On another note; I agree w other reviewers, the Bluetooth and app's are a bit dated. Chip
Perfect for my needs but I need to watch my speed!
RWD Fan,06/18/2018
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I'm upgrading from my beloved 2008 truck because I need to tote the elderly parents back and forth. Got a used Acura RDX in the interim but I couldn't stand the FWD dynamics although it was a definite improvement technology and ease of entry for me. My gently-used Infiniti Q70L is perfect for my current needs - I like to say I bought the back seats for Mom and Dad and the rest for me! It is a truly sharp-looking car and I believe a significantly safer car for me as I burn up the highways 3 hrs 1-way back and forth every week to look after the folks. I never lack for power or acceleration and it is truly a road warrior for me. Blue-tooth connectivity is awful as I can no longer read or respond to texts - but I honestly think this may be Divine Intervention for me (as I acknowledge it leads to distracted driving so I've accepted it and it no longer bothers me - I just warn people that I'm trying to meet up with to call, not text me when I'm on my way). Climate control is COLD and accurate but the fans associated with the cooled seats are loud. I still use them all the time, however, living in the Southeast. It's a physically beautiful car that is a joy to drive. Quick acceleration, tight turning radius, back to commanding RWD, a beast on the interstate, and not a pain to park in a city parking deck. Update: still love this smooth highway cruiser after a year of ownership and 26k more miles. Incredibly comfortable; powerful; planted at speed. And my elderly parents can still get in/out easier than any other vehicle with wheelchair in the backseat and 2 walkers in the trunk.
2016 Q70 L Beauty
john wagner,10/17/2016
L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
THis vehicle provides a great experience in both comfort and performance. You never want for pick-up as this gets you moving from a light as fast as anyone needs to move on most streets!! I particularly enjoy the BIG roomy front drivers seat and the cooled and warm seats, as you never know in western New York what the weather gods are going to bring!! In addition, I get a lot of use out of the heated steering wheel as we move into the colder months..The "L" version of this Q70 is just long er enough to catch some eyes as you travel. Furthermore the extra Trunk space as well as back seat leg room make it much easier for travel!! My 5th Infiniti over the last 20 yrs , I believe this too be my best choice!!!I continue to enjoy this vehicle. I recently pubhased an Infiniti Q 60 however, so I will be selling the Infiniti Q70L..
Noisy suspension
Dave,02/20/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Suspension noise over certain types of roads, especially chip & seal roads. Not a very quiet ride
See all 7 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI Q70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 INFINITI Q70

Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 Overview

The Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 is offered in the following submodels: Q70 Sedan, Q70 Hybrid. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 INFINITI Q70?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 L is priced between $29,230 and$32,000 with odometer readings between 18295 and37040 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 INFINITI Q70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 INFINITI Q70 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 Q70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,230 and mileage as low as 18295 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 INFINITI Q70.

Can't find a used 2016 INFINITI Q70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q70 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,700.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q70 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,004.

