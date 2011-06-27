2016 INFINITI Q70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy
- numerous high-tech safety features are available
- strong crash-test scores.
- Rides stiffly on imperfect pavement
- base V6 engine can be noisy
- lack of features for the long-wheelbase model.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Do you like the idea of owning a luxury sedan that's not one of the usual suspects? The Infiniti Q70 fills the bill, and offers powerful engines, an available hybrid version and even an unusual long-wheelbase body style for enhanced rear-seat legroom. Let's see how else this luxury sedan stacks up.
Vehicle overview
Despite switching to a new name a couple of years ago, the 2016 Infiniti Q70 (née Infiniti M) is certainly showing its age. But while its refinement and feature content have fallen behind the pack, this midsize luxury sedan still offers a notable perk, namely, a long-wheelbase variant that sets it apart in this price range.
Although the sheet metal of the 2016 Infiniti Q70 has been untouched since it debuted in 2011, it is still a handsome luxury sedan.
The Q70L, as the stretched version is called, adds a significant 5.9 inches of rear legroom, so you might be thinking it's a cost-effective alternative to large executive sedans like the Mercedes S-Class. Unfortunately, it largely lacks the extra rear-seat accoutrements that help make the big Benz and its rivals feel special; it's really just about the space. The Q70 also offers an exceptionally stout base engine for the segment, as its standard 3.7-liter V6 pumps out 330 horsepower. But there's a catch here, too &;mdash; this engine doesn't feel as energetic as its output suggests, and it doesn't sound that good, either.
The stiff competition in this segment doesn't help the Q70's cause. Though pricier, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts a superior range of engines, including a diesel that gets better fuel economy than the Q70 Hybrid. Much the same can be said of the 2016 BMW 5 Series, while the 2016 Audi A6 separates itself with its crisp, elegant design. There's also the smartly redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF and the all-new 2016 Cadillac CT6 with its generous accommodations and flagship styling. The Infiniti Q70, which received an Edmunds "C" rating, simply doesn't stand out in this strong field.
2016 INFINITI Q70 models
The 2016 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is offered in two main trim levels &;mdash; 3.7 and 5.6 &;mdash; signifying the V6 and V8 engines, respectively. Both are also available in long-wheelbase Q70L form, in which case they are technically classified as large sedans. The Q70 Hybrid can be had only in short-wheelbase form.
Standard features for the Q70 3.7 and Q70 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a soft-close trunk lid, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats with power lumbar, driver memory settings, wood interior trim, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch infotainment display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite radio.
The Q70 Hybrid also gets different shocks, while the Q70L 3.7 adds soft-close rear doors, rear reading lamps, a rear 12-volt power outlet and heated rear seats.
Upgrading to the Q70 5.6 adds a Premium package (optional on lesser trims) that includes a navigation system, voice controls, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system with moving object detection, an 8-inch display, Infiniti Connection telematics and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio. The Q70L 5.6 gets the same handful of upgrades as the Q70L 3.7.
The Deluxe Touring package includes a premium 16-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery with added seat bolstering, silver-powdered wood trim, a simulated suede headliner and an upgraded gauge hood with exposed stitching. A Sport Touring package adds only the 16-speaker Bose system and the power rear sunshade to the Q70 3.7. The Technology package adds adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and prevention, a collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with lane-change assist and an Active Trace Control system that assists the driver in keeping the car on its intended path during cornering.
The Performance Tire and Wheel package (not available on the Hybrid) gets you 20-inch wheels, all-season performance tires and upgraded brakes. The Sport package is offered on standard-wheelbase models and includes 20-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, paddle shifters, sport seats, aluminum pedals, a leather-stitched gauge pod, a sport steering wheel and shift knob, and unique front exterior styling.
The Premium Select Edition package (standard-wheelbase, non-hybrid Q70s only) adds dark chrome exterior trim, a dark rear bumper finisher, a rear spoiler, different 20-inch wheels with all-season performance tires, upgraded brakes, premium leather upholstery, the simulated-suede headliner, aluminum interior trim and illuminated door sills.
The cabin of the Infiniti Q70 is well-appointed, with comfy seats and plenty of features.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base 2016 Infiniti Q70 employs a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. All Q70 models come with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available on non-hybrid models.
In Edmunds testing, a Q70L 3.7 accelerated to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, a quick time for a base engine but unremarkable for a 330-hp sedan. The EPA rates the Q70 3.7 at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). With AWD, it drops to 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway).
The Q70 5.6 uses a 5.6-liter V8 with 420 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. The EPA rating is 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) with RWD and 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with AWD. In Edmunds testing, a Q70 5.6 sprinted to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, an average performance for a midsize luxury sedan with an upgraded engine.
The Q70 Hybrid employs a 3.5-liter V6 that works in conjunction with an array of lithium-ion batteries that power a 50-kilowatt electric motor. Combined output comes to 360 hp, while the EPA rates it at 31 mpg combined (29 city/34 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2016 Infiniti Q70 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Buyers can also add options that include lane-departure warning and prevention, a blind-spot monitor with lane-change assist, forward and rear collision warning with autonomous braking and a surround-view parking camera system.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q70 5.6 with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while a Q70L 3.7 needed 120 feet on all-season tires. The former distance is a few feet longer than average for a midsize luxury sedan with summer tires, but the latter is class competitive.
In crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Q70 received the top five-star rating overall, including five stars for total side-impact protection, and four stars for total frontal protection. The long-wheelbase Q70L received the same four-star ratings for frontal protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Q70 its highest score of "Good" in the small- and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. The Q70 also received a "Superior" rating for its optional crash-mitigation technologies.
Driving
Most drivers will find the 3.7-liter V6's power adequate, though it doesn't give a rush of power like the turbocharged engines from competitors. Getting up to speed or passing slower traffic does require a solid stomp on the accelerator, which makes the engine sound strained and coarse. The more fuel-efficient Q70 Hybrid is also more powerful and strikes an appealing balance in the middle of the lineup. Not surprisingly, the V8-powered Q70 5.6 packs a stronger punch, but it lacks the satisfying pin-you-to-your-seat rush that you might expect from 420 hp.
In regards to both power and handling, the Q70 comes up short.
In terms of ride comfort, the Q70 simply comes up short. The standard suspension is stiffer than its rivals and has a tendency to point out every flaw in the road. Opting for the sport-tuned suspension or larger wheels exacerbates this problem. Surprisingly, wind noise can be tiresome, especially on longer road trips.
With the stiffer ride, a fair assumption would be that the Q70 must handle well, but the heavy yet vague steering feel and the vehicle's perceived weight don't encourage spirited driving. While the car responds well to driver commands, it doesn't inspire confidence on a winding road. When it comes to ride comfort and driver engagement, competing sedans represent better choices than the 2016 Infiniti Q70.
Interior
For the most part, the Infiniti Q70's cabin benefits from high-quality materials and solid craftsmanship. The infotainment system may lack the eye-catching modernity of its rivals, but its mix of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a multipurpose control knob is at least intuitive and easy to operate. We like it, but tech-savvy folks might find it a little antiquated. They'll also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.
Redundant controls help make the 2016 Infiniti Q70's infotainment system easy to use.
The standard-wheelbase Q70 provides a goodly amount of head- and legroom in all seats, allowing for adult-sized rear passengers. The Q70L stretches the car out and increases rear legroom by 5.9 inches, but the absence of typical long-wheelbase options makes it feel oddly barren. There are no rear controls for climate or audio, for example, nor are there amenities like massaging seats, footrests or a rear entertainment system.
Trunk capacity for the Q70 and Q70 L tops out at 14.9 cubic feet, which is about average for midsize luxury sedans. The Q70 Hybrid's 11.3-cubic-foot trunk is smaller to make room for the batteries.
