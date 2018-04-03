Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

360 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Q70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    20,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $4,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    40,182 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Black
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    21,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,993

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    40,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,988

    $2,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    6,843 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    3,331 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,942

    $3,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    2,483 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,988

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    12,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,338

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    40,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,911

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    22,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,898

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    25,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    $1,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    54,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,195

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    14,870 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,920

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    7,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    22,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,992

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE

    4,995 miles

    $29,986

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    12,548 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,899

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in Gray
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    45,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,997

    $1,968 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 360 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. Used 2018 INFINITI Q70

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
What a terrible and biased review by Edmunds
JF,03/04/2018
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
It's really a shame how Edmunds trashed the review of this beautiful car as so many customers rely on accurate, unbiased review from major sites such as Edmunds. I had the chance to drive this car for couple thousand miles. It's definitely not the most competitive in the class, but Edmunds' review is absolutely terrible and biased. Their whole article screams one sentence - buy German car, don't buy Q70. "no Q70 variant truly stands out in the crowd"??? Seriously??? Look at how many A6 and E class are on the road, and you tell me Q70 does not stand out? To be completely honest Q70 isn't the most attractive design but it has a very strong presence when you see it. Oh and I see Edmunds gave 1 star for Q70's technology. Sure the tech is not up to date, the screen is not the most crisp and the largest. BUT even for today's standards I found the system very intuitive and easy to use even for the first time, and the NAV never got me a problem. Now it comes where Edmunds lose all the credit, where in the driving aids section it says "It's almost unheard of in this class for items such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning to be optional." What a joke. I guess you are just ignoring the fact that German cars nickel and dime you for every single piece of desirable feature? And not to mention Q70 is one of the most reliable luxury cars in the market right now! If you enjoy paying repair bills and loaner cars from the dealer - go ahead and buy German and enjoy.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
Q70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI Q70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings