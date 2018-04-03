Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me
- 20,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$4,319 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP6JM181119
Stock: U30243B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 40,182 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP2JM181232
Stock: T06548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,993
INFINITI of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 167 Safety Point Inspection. This Vehicle is equipped with: INFINITI Certified Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/Single CD w/INFINITI InTouch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" Unique Aluminum Alloy.Odometer is 3920 miles below market average!2018 Black Obsidian INFINITI Q70L 3.7 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL 7-Speed AutomaticContact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on INFINITI of San Antonio, a family owned business since 1948, to meet their automotive needs!Outside of San Antonio area, no problem, we offer: Reliable, affordable and fast shipping options - Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles.Hassle free and competitive financing options - Let us leverage our relationships with leading Banks & Credit Unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types.Whether you're shopping for a new INFINITI or a quality used pre-owned vehicle you'll receive the same first-class experience from our certified staff of factory trained specialists.Call us today or visit us at www.infinitiofsanantonio.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP5JM330188
Stock: JM330188
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 40,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,988$2,249 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX***1 OWNER*** WELL MAINTAINED***VERY CLEAN*** BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** LOADED***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** Bad or No Credit, Fast approval Guaranteed!!! Best Price on the internet!!! Like New 2018 Infiniti Q70 L 3.7 Luxe. Remarkably clean condition. Sunroof. Heated Seats. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP4JM330375
Stock: 330375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 6,843 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,988
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED / COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 18189 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR4JM370117
Stock: 20950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 3,331 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,942$3,000 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.1, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.6, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door sill trim: stainless steel, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: woodgrain, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Easy entry: power driver seat, Memorized settings: 2 driver, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.36, Drive mode selector, Battery rating: 720 CCA, Battery saver, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: InTouch, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Driver information system, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping, Active head restraints: dual front, Body si
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8JM180781
Stock: 13792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2018
- 2,483 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,988
Autosource Omaha - Bellevue / Nebraska
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, POWER SEATS.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of ASM customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit ASMCars.com today.Odometer is 18905 miles below market average!How has ASM Cars become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At ASM you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. ASM Cars, the new way to buy used - ASMCars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR6JM370622
Stock: 17935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2019
- 12,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,338
Sewell INFINITI of Houston - Houston / Texas
LUXE ESSENTIAL PREMIUM SELECT EDITION PACKAGE HEATED AND COOLED SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION AROUND VIEW CAMERA 20'' WHEELS!! Outstanding value goes hand-in-hand with exceptional peace of mind when you choose a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from Sewell. A vehicle that earns its manufacturer's Certified Pre-Owned distinction is something special. It meets strict age and mileage requirements, and it has passed dozens, even hundreds, of inspection points. The process is so rigorous, a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle may actually carry a longer warranty than a new vehicle. Each manufacturer's Certified Pre-Owned program is unique and your Sewell associate will provide all of the program details to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP4JM330487
Stock: 5085398A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 40,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,911
Mears Volvo Cars - Lubbock / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Hermosa Blue 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP4JM180163
Stock: 00029468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 22,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,898$1,381 Below Market
Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
Pro Active Package, Sensory Package, 20 Inch Wheel Package, Essential Package! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned, Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Interest Rates From 1.99%! Navigation, Streaming Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning / Intervention, Sunroof / Moonroof, Around View Camera, Premium BOSE Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning / Emergency Braking, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning / Prevention, Moving Object Detection, 20 Inch Wheels, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated 2nd Row, USB Interface, Memory Seats, Voice Recognition, White Ash Wood Trim, Parking Sensors, Premium Semi-Aniline Leather, Push Button Start, and much more! Complimentary First Year Basic Maintenance! Vehicle Inspected. Family Owned Dealership, In Business For Over 30 Years. One of the Original INFINITI Dealers, Reach Out Directly To Our Sales Team At 770-625-8500. Certified.2018 INFINITI Q70L Majestic White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PPXJM330316
Stock: RA6582
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 25,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,995$1,299 Below Market
Capital Ford Lincoln of Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. LEATHER, Clean Carfax, Sunroof / Moonroof, NAVIGATION / GPS, NONSmoker, SPORTY!, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, 90 DAY SIRIUS XM TRIAL, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/Single CD w/INFINITI InTouch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Unique Aluminum Alloy. 2018 INFINITI Q70L 3.7 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Majestic White Capital Ford Lincoln of Rocky Mount stands behind every vehicle we sell. Come test drive this vehicle and you just might take it home today! We are located at, 2012 Stone Rose Dr Rocky Mount NC 27804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP4JM330683
Stock: RAD8805A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 54,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,195$2,204 Below Market
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
One Owner, Clean Auto Check, Black Obsidian 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Q70 3.7 LUXE, Black Obsidian, graphite, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18' Double 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP4JM181233
Stock: P4000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 14,870 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,920
Mungenast Lexus of St Louis - Manchester / Missouri
Navigation, Bluetooth Handsfree Link, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Power Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Q70 3.7X, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21098 miles below market average! Mungenast Makes the Difference. Graphite Shadow 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7X AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL Please call or text our Internet Sales Specialist Chelsea Elledge - chelseaelledge@mungenast.com direct line - 314-690-1294 Mungenast Makes The Difference!! www.mungenastlexusofstlouis.com Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis is not responsible for typos. Prices are subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR8JM220164
Stock: P9259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE7,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$40,000
Cerritos INFINITI - Cerritos / California
***INFINITI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED... FIRST YEAR OF MAINTENANCE FREE***Certified. Hermosa Blue 3.7 LUXE Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Services, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions. RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVELINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance#1 Certified Pre-Owned INFINITI Dealer on the West Coast!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8JM180425
Stock: U14937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 22,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,992
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Graphite Shadow 2018 INFINITI Q70LRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP6JM330698
Stock: AP8561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 4,995 miles
$29,986
Rimrock Kia - Billings / Montana
2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7X Hagane Blue AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL 7-Speed Automatic No Accidents!!, Has Service Records!!, Clean Autocheck!!, One Owner Vehicle!!, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leatherette Seat Trim, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leatherette Seat Trim, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 32919 miles below market average! At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR6JM220020
Stock: UP2126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 12,548 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,899
INFINITI of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
**2018 INFINITI Q70L 3.7X AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V VVEL** **RARE FIND** **SUPER LOW MILES** **BOSE SOUND SYSTEM** ** NAVIGATION** **INFINITI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED****Performance Tire & Wheel Package - W01Tires: 245/40R20 W-Rated AS PerformanceSport Brakes***Aluminum 4-Piston Opposed Front Calipers And 2-Piston Opposed Rear Calipers**Wheels: 20" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy***Premium Package - U01***Heated Steering Wheel* *Infiniti InTouch Services*SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link4 Year From original service date Complimentary Trial Access To Traffic, Weather, Fuel Prices, Stocks, Sports And Movie Times***Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection****SiriusXM Satellite Radio****Voice Recognition For Navigation FunctionsOne-Shot Voice Destination Entry****Climate-Controlled Front Seats****Infiniti Navigation System***8" WVGA Color Touch-Screen Display And Single in-Dash CD Player**Bose 2-Channel 10-Speaker Premium Audio System**Lane Guidance And 3-D Building Graphics***Front & Rear Sonar System**Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR6JM370569
Stock: P789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 45,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,997$1,968 Below Market
Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
AWD, Pro Active Package, Sensory Package, 20 Inch Wheel Package, Essential Package! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned, Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Interest Rates From 1.99%! Navigation, Streaming Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning / Intervention, Sunroof / Moonroof, Around View Camera, Premium BOSE Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning / Emergency Braking, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning / Prevention, Moving Object Detection, 20 Inch Wheels, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated 2nd Row, USB Interface, Memory Seats, Voice Recognition, White Ash Wood Trim, Parking Sensors, Premium Semi-Aniline Leather, Push Button Start, and much more! Complimentary First Year Basic Maintenance! Vehicle Inspected. Family Owned Dealership, In Business For Over 30 Years. One of the Original INFINITI Dealers, Reach Out Directly To Our Sales Team At 770-625-8500. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 INFINITI Q70L Graphite Shadow
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PR1JM370088
Stock: RA6583
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
