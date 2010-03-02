Used 2010 INFINITI M35
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling, luxurious and comfy interior, tons of tech amenities, cutting-edge safety features.
- Stiff ride for a luxury sedan, busy center stack controls, not as quiet as some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With an appealing trifecta of performance, luxury and technology, the 2010 Infiniti M35 is a solid choice for those looking for a luxury sport sedan.
Vehicle overview
A car heading into the last year of its product cycle is a bit like a lame-duck politician: It has nothing left to prove, and very few radical changes can be expected. And if it hasn't yet proven that it can perform, it probably won't get another chance. While the 2010 Infiniti M35 is anything but lame -- and the company's flagship sedan series will be back bigger and better for 2011 -- the analogy holds true since this swan song model sees no major changes. Plus, the current version of the M35 has nothing to prove since it's already a competent competitor in the midsize luxury class.
The M35 already has a vivacious V6 and adept handling abilities that will please more performance-oriented buyers, while also sporting an elegant interior and ample convenience features that will lure the luxury car crowd. Its 3.5-liter V6 produces a stout 303 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission on rear-drive models. With the AWD version, the engine is matched with a five-speed automatic. And like other Infinitis, the M35 offers cutting-edge safety, conveniences and tech amenities.
As good as it is, the M35 does fall short in some areas when compared to the competition. It doesn't quite measure up performance-wise to the BMW 5 Series, nor does it match the road manners of the Lexus GS 350 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. And in terms of price, the M35 costs considerably more than the segment-spoiling Hyundai Genesis. Still, the differences among these contenders are subtle and largely subjective. So for anyone shopping for a midsize luxury sedan, the 2010 Infiniti M35 is still worth a look.
INFINITI M35 models
The 2010 Infiniti M35 is a midsize luxury sport sedan available in two well-appointed trim levels. Standard features on both the base model M35 and the all-wheel-drive M35x include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition/entry, 10-way power heated/ventilated front seats with driver memory settings, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
Options packages for the M35 and M35x are identical, with the exception of the Sport package, which is only available on the RWD version. That package includes 19-inch alloy wheels, rear active steering, a sport-tuned suspension, sport body styling, bolstered front seats and interior aluminum trim that replaces the standard wood accents. The Technology package available on both models includes a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates, an upgraded eight-speaker Bose sound system with a single-CD player that replaces the standard six-disc changer, 9GB of digital music storage, iPod connectivity, a rearview camera and voice-activated controls.
For even more bells and whistles, an Advanced Technology package adds a Bose 14-speaker surround-sound system, adaptive cruise control and a lane departure warning and prevention system.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 3.5-liter V6 that debuted on the 2009 M35 produces 303 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque remains for this model year, as do the seven-speed automatic transmission on the RWD model and the five-speed on the M35x AWD version. Both transmissions offer manual shift control and rev-matched downshifts. The EPA rates fuel economy at an estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving for the M35 and 16/22/18 mpg for the M35x.
Safety
Standard safety features of the 2010 Infiniti M35 include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Advanced Technology package adds such safety features as a lane departure warning system that signals when the driver inadvertently drifts out of a lane on the highway and lane departure prevention that lightly applies brake pressure to specific wheels to automatically steer the car back on track.
This package also includes automatic pre-pressurizing of the brakes to improve stopping power in an emergency braking situation when sensors detect that a crash could occur. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the M its highest mark of "Good" for protection in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.
Driving
The 2010 Infiniti M35's V6 should provide ample power for all but the most demanding drivers. For them, there's the V8-equipped M45. Even though the M35 boasts excellent handling, ride quality doesn't suffer because of it and is actually quite comfortable. But buyers looking for a softer full-luxury feel may find the M35 a bit too stiff, particularly when paired with the Sport package. Road noise at highway speeds is acceptably quiet, although not as attenuated as in such competitors as the Mercedes E350 or Lexus GS 350.
Interior
The spacious interior of the M35 has room for five passengers and can comfortably accommodate four adults. Luxury touches include soft leather seating and tasteful wood accents. The buttons arrayed around a central control knob in the center stack give the dash an overly busy look and feel. But we've found that between the center stack controls, the touchscreen controller in the dash and the steering wheel buttons, aspects of the M35's extensive tech and convenience features are easier to operate than most competitors.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the M35
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 INFINITI M35.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- seats
- spaciousness
- visibility
- driving experience
- warranty
- infotainment system
- road noise
- transmission
- handling & steering
- safety
- lights
- climate control
- acceleration
- engine
- brakes
- dashboard
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
I'm now in my 4th week of owning my 2010 M35X and this car has proven to deliver a tremendous balance of luxury that is complimented with attributes of a sports. I've owned an Acura TL- Type S, a Lexus GS300-Sports and an Avalon Limited, Each of the cars drove me nuts with rattles and phantom noise. Although these were fine cars, none delivered the driving experience of the M. I'm also thrilled to report that my M has been rattle free with no phantom noise. The seats are incredibly comfortable and the lumbar support is excellent. This was a huge factor in my purchase decision because I suffer from back and neck issues. My M35 is, by far, the best car I've ever owned.
Carefully reviewed, tested, and analyzed Toyota Avalon 2011 Limited, Hyundai Genesis, Acura TL, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz C class, and Infiniti M35. Purchased the Infiniti M35 because of these four advantages (ranked in order) Price (less than $39,000 with $11,000+ incentive), exterior/interior design and fit, visibility/safety, and driving comfort/performance. In first 1,000 miles of city/highway driving MPG is 24.6. Its turning circle and panic braking capability are excellent. Instrument panel is easy to read both day and night; blue-oriented night feature is a nice touch. Only negative: Noise from engine acceleration -- this is no silent hybrid powering up when the light turns green!
In regard to the post below: Infiniti released a reflash for the Transmission Control Module (TCM) to resolve this issue. (7 SPEED A/T; HARSH 4-3 DOWNSHIFT ON DECELERATION; ITB09-032) The software patch made a world of difference in the shifting of my M. No more 4-3 downshift problems and much better shifting in all gears as well as Gas mileage improved!!! I'm happy now and have gained acceptance once again in Infiniti.
Just purchased a 2010 M35x, Solid through and through. Incredible performance for a sport sedan. Interior is well made, with African rose wood trim. back seat in very spacious. Bose stereo sounds great. have the techno package. Driving the car feels very stable and quiet. Seats are very comfortable. Interior materials are high quality. If 303 HP doesn't move you, nothing will. Best car that has ever been part of my fleet. Looked at BMW and Mercedes. Reliability is much better with the infiniti
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
|x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI M35 a good car?
Is the INFINITI M35 reliable?
Is the 2010 INFINITI M35 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 INFINITI M35?
The least-expensive 2010 INFINITI M35 is the 2010 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,800.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $45,800
- x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $47,950
What are the different models of INFINITI M35?
More about the 2010 INFINITI M35
Used 2010 INFINITI M35 Overview
The Used 2010 INFINITI M35 is offered in the following submodels: M35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2010 INFINITI M35?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 INFINITI M35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 M35 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 M35.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 INFINITI M35 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 M35 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 INFINITI M35?
Which 2010 INFINITI M35s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 INFINITI M35 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 INFINITI M35.
Can't find a new 2010 INFINITI M35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI M35 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,566.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,903.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 INFINITI M35?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2010 INFINITI M35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles