Used 2009 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews

Near perfect balance between luxury and sport autolover55 , 04/13/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Consumer Reports hit the nail on the head when they rated the M35 their #1 mid-size luxury/sport car. Bought a 2009 M35 w/ Nav & Tech pkg in Feb 2010 after my 2005 Honda Accord was destroyed by a fallen tree. Owned: one year. Never a problem. Great handling, pickup, & very reliable. Guess it helps to keep up with maintenance. Radio & 6-disc CD player was adequate for me. Nav, easy to operate once I learned it. Decided to trade because of lousy fuel mileage (17-18 mpg), wanted lower pymts, & a smaller car. Bought 2005 BMW 330i sedan - very satisfied so far. If Infiniti would spend more time improving gas mileage and less time designing needless gadgets this car would fly out of dealerships.

Exceeding My Expectations diane springate , 04/14/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The M35 is a dream machine. I got it with the Tech and Advanced Tech packages and the vehicle has exceeded my expectations. Driving is no longer about going from point A to B. Driving is the destination. The M35 is so much fun to drive and there is so much you can do while you are driving that it is a vehicle designed for efficiency. Lane Guidance works great, the review camera with a grid makes backing up a pleasure. Recently I slammed on the brakes at the last minute and the brake assist and seat belt tensioner kicked right in making me feel safe and secure. The power of the vehicle also makes it safe - it is possible to leap out of the way of a potential collision. Great, great car.

This is a great car for the money! Mike M , 08/04/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really love the 2009 M35-S. My previous car was a 2007 M35 Sport as well. The car handles extremely well, can excel quickly from a dead stop, and is very sporty inside and out. Even when taking the car in for service at the dealership, they tend to give M owners a little extra attention and they go out of their way to make you feel special. All in all, I'd recommend the M35 S to anyone.

Outstanding Car Frank M , 08/26/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I just traded a 2006 M45, which I loved, for this car. I got the M35 to save a few bucks and get better gas mileage. The M35 with the 7 speed is almost as quick as the M45. The car rides great and is fun to drive, I got the Tech and Advanced Tech with Sport Packages. Love the DVD player, new 7 speed transmission with sport mode, hard disk music box, IPOD hook up, navigation and touch screen. All but the DVD and navigation are new features my 2006 did not have. I got the Blue Slate with black interior and it looks great!